Delta Air Lines deploys new Airbus on Accra-New York route

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 04:13

EFFECTIVE October 27, 2024, Delta Air Lines will fly its state-of-the-art Airbus A330-900neo on non-stop service from Accra to New York-JFK.

The new aircraft will add approximately 30 per cent more capacity between Ghana and the United States.

Speaking to journalists at a media round-table in Accra, the Senior Vice-President for Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India of Delta Air Lines, Matteo Curcio, said:

“Delta has worked to deliver an enhanced travel experience in Ghana.”

“We look forward to welcoming customers onboard our A330-900neo aircraft come October, offering exciting new products and services as they travel to and from the United States,” he said.

Mr Curcio used the opportunity to express gratitude to Delta’s customers, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the government of Ghana for their continued partnership.

He said: “The brand-new A330-900neo aircraft will add nearly 1,000 more seats each week between Ghana and the US, offering four distinctive experiences - Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin – as well as more cargo capacity to cater for growing demand.”

Best-in-class service

Mr Curcio said customers could expect Delta’s best-in-class service and a uniquely premium onboard experience as they travelled to and from the US.

“Each Delta One Suite features a sliding door for enhanced privacy, the luxury of a fully reclining seat, accompanied by plush bedding crafted from recycled materials.”

“Delta One customers can also enjoy more beverage options and a seasonal chef-curated four-course meal,” Mr Curcio added.

He further added that customers flying in Delta Premium Select would have more space to relax and stretch out, with a wider seat, deeper recline, an adjustable footrest and leg rest.

“Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin passengers benefit from comfortable, memory-foam seats.

All travellers will enjoy ambient lighting for a restful flight, Wi-Fi for purchase, and seat-back screens featuring 1,000+ hours of Delta Studio entertainment.

Operational excellence

“Delta collaborates with diverse suppliers worldwide for in-flight products such as artisan-crafted amenity kits and beverages such as Thrive Farmers Tea,” he added.

He said Delta continued to maintain its reputation for operational excellence, adding that the airline had consistently been recognised for excellence in passenger experience, customer service, operational performance, and workplace culture.

“Recent achievements include winning Cirium’s Platinum Award for operational excellence for the third consecutive year, OAG’s most on-time airline, Air Transport World’s Airline of the Year 2024, and the Wall Street Journal’s top U.S. airline,” Mr Curcio told journalists.

Good news

The Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Daniel Acquah, described the announcement of the deployment of the new Airbus A330-900neo as “one of the greatest news that we are having this year”.

He said the GCAA was more than expectant for the arrival of the aircraft, adding that it would solve the problem of passenger complaints.

“So, it is good news to us as GCAA, to you the media and to the Ghanaian public and I believe this is going to help other passengers to fly on Delta,” Mr Aquah said.