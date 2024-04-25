New head of Oil Palm Research Institute assumes office

Samuel Kyei-Boateng, Akyem Kusi Business News Apr - 25 - 2024 , 04:08

The new Director of the Oil Palm Research Institute (OPRI), a subsidiary of the Centre For Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Dr Isaac Danso, has assured that he would work closely with all stakeholders, including traditional rulers, to ensure that the OPRI became one of the best research institutions not only in Ghana but the entire Africa.

He stressed that the realisation of the noble objective would go a long way to increase the country's foreign exchange earnings and create more employment avenues for the nation’s youth.

Dr Danso said this at ceremony at Akyem Kusi near Kade, in the Eastern Region, last Thursday to induct him into office.

Vision

Dr Danso, who until his appointment, was the Deputy Director of the institute, said the overall agenda of his term in office would be linked to the CSIR strategic plan for 2023-2027 that was unveiled last year.

He listed his priority areas to include preserving discipline, enhancing OPRI's image, brand and visibility, human resource capacity development, strengthening the good relationship with the Kusi people, improving infrastructure and research facilities, improving internal and external revenue generation and improving staff

welfare and compensation for outstanding performance, among others.

He said the task ahead of overcoming the challenges facing the institute would not be his responsibility alone, and, therefore, he sent a clarion call to all the esteemed colleagues, scientists, administrators, accountants, and chiefs to rally around the new administration and work together as a team.

"We should be open and communicate honestly to one another for the institute's good," Dr Danso emphasised.

The new Director paid tribute to the past directors for working around the clock to ensure the existence of the institute.



Build upon legacy

The Director General of the CSIR, Prof. Bosu, commended the immediate past director of the institute, Dr Emmanuel Andoh Mensah, for his commitment to duty, which had raised the OPRI to an appreciable level, and urged Dr Danso to use his rich experience to build upon what his predecessor had left behind.

He stressed that the position of the CSIR director was distinguished and honoured, and admonished Dr Danso to lift the institution to a higher level.

Prof. Bosu urged him to be fair, firm and friendly in the discharge of his duties.

He enjoined Dr Danso to involve the entire staff in his administration, without discrimination, to enhance the progress of the institute.

Prof. Bosu appealed to the contractor working on the Oda-Kade main road, who was present at the ceremony, to complete the project as early as possible without compromising on quality, and to facilitate the movement of people and the haulage of agricultural produce to the marketing centres.

The District Chief Executive for Denkyembour, Mr Seth Birikorang, congratulated Dr Danso on his promotion and urged him to sustain the sterling qualities that convinced his management to promote him to such an enviable position.

He, however, expressed concern about the lowering academic performance of the OPRI basic school in recent times, which hitherto was the pride of the whole Denkyembour District, and admonished the staff to maximise their output.

Other speakers at the ceremony chaired by the CSIR Council Chairman, Prof. Adabor, included the Akyem Kusihene, Nana Ntiamoah Kusi Boadum; and the Administrative Officer of the OPRI, Mr Kyei Asomaning.