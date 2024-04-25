8th Ghana CEO Summit scheduled for May 27

Apr - 25 - 2024

Over 2000 CEOs, heads of institutions, business leaders, entrepreneurs, investors as well as politicians from across West Africa will converge on the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra for the 8th edition of the prestigious Ghana CEO Summit.

The one-day event, scheduled for Monday, May 27, will line-up a series of events including three different panel discussions, networking sessions, awards ceremony and presentations by corporate Ghana.

The organisers have themed this year’s summit, “Reigniting Business and Economic Growth: Charting a Path Forward; Economic Diversification and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transformation, a Private Sector CEO Dialogue and High Impact Learning” which is meant to explore the transformative potential of AI across various industries.

According to the organisers, the first panel of the day will be an opening plenary session that will seek to discuss the theme, followed by a Presidential plenary session for a dialogue on private sector development and strategies for sustaining economic growth.

The CEO-led plenary session will discuss the CEO’s business cases with focus on how they can radically transform their companies and build African multi-national companies.

Intersection of AI

Speaking at the launch, the Founding CEO of the Ghana CEO Network, Mr Ernest De-Graft Egyir, said economic diversification and Artificial Intelligence transformation will take centre stage, highlighting the imperative for resilience, innovation and collaborative efforts in driving sustainable growth.

He said the summit’s agenda had been carefully curated to offer a rich tapestry of sessions and dialogues, catering to the interest and concerns of attendees.

“With a keen focus on economic diversification and AI transformation, we aim to ignite discussions that will drive tangible progress and foster sustainable growth in our economies,” he said.

“Furthermore, we will discuss the intersection of AI with other emerging technologies such as 5/6G, quantum computing and biotechnology. This underscores the need for forward-thinking approaches to prepare for the future and harness the full potential of technological advancement,” he added.

Opportunities

The CEO of Margins Group, Moses Baiden Jnr, who chaired the occasion said it was appropriate time to explore the various opportunities of AI for the growth of businesses and assured of his outfit’s support to make the summit a success.

“I think that this is the right time to specifically singleout AI because the history of the world shows that it’s time of change and opportunity despite going through downturns since COVID,” he said.

Country Manager of Deloitte Ghana, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu said his outfit was ready to share insights and best practices that could help Ghana and the broader region navigate complex issues and achieve growth.

“Through our partnership with the Ghana CEO Network, we look forward to engaging in a meaningful dialogue with leaders from the private, public sectors and civil society. As knowledge partners we affirm our commitment to bring our expertise to bear that will impact and shape the society,” he said.

Other speakers at the launch also were of the view that it was time to chart a common course towards building hope and confidence in economies by exploring technological advancement and pledged the unflinching support of their companies towards the summit.