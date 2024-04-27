GRA educates Mallam Atta Market Women on tax compliance

Emelia Ennin Abbey Business News Apr - 27 - 2024 , 08:30

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in collaboration with the Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT) have launched a tax sensitisation programme at Mallam Atta market, engaging hundreds of women in a conversation about taxation and national development.

The initiative is part of measures to promote tax compliance and empowerment.

The intensive education campaign, which took place at the Mallam Atta market, was to sensitise the market women to the importance of prompt tax returns and compliance. It also aimed to educate the women on the benefits of tax payment and the consequences of non-compliance.

Filing taxes promptly

Commissioner-General of GRA, Julie Essiam, emphasised the need for taxpayers to file their returns promptly to avoid sanctions.

She explained that the Income Tax Act 2015 (Act 895) and the Revenue Administration Act 2016 (Act 915) required taxpayers to file their returns within four months of the next year.

The Commissioner-General highlighted the benefits of tax payment, including infrastructure development, construction of schools and health facilities, and other government interventions.

She encouraged the women to unite and support each other in understanding tax-related issues for smooth compliance.

The women were also educated about an online portal the GRA introduced to make tax payment and filing convenient and easy.

Commissioner-General in charge of Domestic Tax Revenue, Edward Apenteng Gyamera, explained that the portal enabled taxpayers to file returns, initiate payments, apply for refunds and perform other transactions without visiting GRA offices.

Appreciation

The President of the Society of Women in Taxation, Esi Sam, noted that the informal sector, which was largely dominated by women, constituted 69.7 per cent of the population, making it essential to encourage tax compliance among women.

The market women expressed appreciation for the initiative and urged the government to utilise tax revenue for its intended purposes. Later, officials of GRA interacted with the women, addressing their concerns and providing guidance on tax-related issues.