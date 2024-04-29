Asanko Gold enrolls 1,500 in free health insurance scheme

Emmanuel Baah Business News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 09:50

In the first quarter of this year, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited has enrolled over 1,500 individuals in the free National Health Insurance Scheme, according to Dr. Daniel Osei Twumasi, the Manager for Environment and Sustainability at the mining firm.

Dr. Twumasi emphasized that providing free access to healthcare, particularly for those in deprived mining communities, remains a top priority for the company.

World Malaria Day initiative

He made these remarks during a ceremony where the company organized a free health screening and donated consumables to stock the Amansie South District Hospital. The event took place in Nkeniago, Amansie South District, in commemoration of World Malaria Day, which was observed on Thursday, April 25, 2024, under the theme "Health Equity: The Cornerstone for Achieving Malaria Elimination."

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) personnel attended the event with their machines to issue instant health insurance cards to beneficiaries, particularly the elderly in Keniego and nearby communities.

As part of its efforts to combat malaria, Asanko Gold presented free mosquito nets to all attendees, aiming to reduce recorded cases of malaria in mining communities. This initiative is in partnership with the German International Development Cooperation (GIZ).

Health Director's advice

Dr. Ofosu Kobby Nasas, the Health Director of Amansie South District, emphasized the importance of a healthy lifestyle to prevent malaria infections. He urged residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings, highlighting the dangers of untidy environments.

Dr. Nasas also expressed concerns about potential malaria infections due to numerous uncovered pits left by illegal mining activities. He stressed that these abandoned 'galamsey' pits serve as breeding grounds for mosquitoes and called for authorities to ensure proper land reclamation after mining activities.

While there have been no reported deaths from malaria in the past four years, the Health Director advised residents to sleep under mosquito nets and practice good environmental hygiene to help eradicate the disease.