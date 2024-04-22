Next article: Remembers Group launches first memorialisation platform for Ghana

Fidelity Bank joins UN Global Compact Initiative

Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited has joined the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) Initiative.

The UNGC is a prestigious voluntary leadership platform dedicated to fostering responsible business practices globally.

The move reaffirms the bank’s commitment to advancing corporate sustainability.

A release issued by the bank on Friday said; “Joining over 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories from more than 160 countries, Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited aligns itself with the largest global corporate sustainability initiative.

“By joining the UNGC, the bank commits to upholding ten universally accepted principles covering human rights, labour, the environment and anti-corruption. This commitment extends to supporting the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), guiding efforts towards a sustainable and equitable future.”

The release said Fidelity Bank Ghana’s decision to join the UNGC seamlessly integrated with the Bank of Ghana’s Sustainable Banking Principles, aiming for financial institutions to positively contribute to the economy, society and the environment.

“This alignment underscores Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited's dedication to responsible business practices and its role as a catalyst for positive change within the banking sector and beyond.” It added.

Sustainable business models

Deputy Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Atta Gyan, expressed enthusiasm for collaborating with global corporations to share best practices and develop sustainable business models.

He emphasised the importance of integrating sustainability into core business operations stating, “We look forward to working alongside other global corporations in sharing best practices and advancing the development of sustainable business models that benefit all stakeholders.

“Our involvement with the UNGC will also provide valuable insights and tools to further integrate sustainability into our core business operations.”

He said, “We are excited about the journey ahead and remain committed to reporting our progress towards meeting these critical goals, thus driving sustainable development across Ghana and beyond”, he added.

Executive Director of UN Global Compact Network Ghana, Tolu Kweku Lacroix, commended Fidelity Bank's commitment to principles such as human rights, labour rights, climate action, and anti-corruption and highlighting it as exemplary leadership.

He affirmed the UN Global Compact's support for Fidelity Bank's goals to accelerate its impact in Ghana during this decade of action.