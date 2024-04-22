Remembers Group launches first memorialisation platform for Ghana

International memorialisation company Remembers Group has launched Ghana’s first memorialisation platform called GhanaRemembers to preserve the memories of Ghanaian people, organisations, events and places while offering a convenient platform for visitors to explore the rich cultural heritage of the country.

GhanaRemembers is data-driven with various features including interactive memorials; articles and videos commemorating important historical events; graphical timelines of influential people and key events; accomplishments of people and Ghanaian businesses around the world; and everything Ghana that’s worth remembering.

The Chief Executive Officer of Remembers Group, Marc Stubbé, explained the need for the memorialisation platform in Ghana and how it will be beneficial to individuals, organisations and other platforms.

“Ghana is our first point of contact with our memorialisation platform not only because it is the first to gain independence south of the Sahara, but because it encapsulates the beauty of diversity and the universality of human experience. Ghana’s people and events need to be memorialised properly and we are here for that purpose. It is already being described as a colourful Ghana style Wikipedia,” Marc Stubbé said.

“The platform caters to different needs of different target groups. Among others, GhanaRemembers offers digital tools for the creation of online memorials and condolence registers. With timelines and event calendars, the platform serves quality, insightful and impactful alternative content that is readily available for syndication to partner platforms or other websites,” he added.

Remembers Group will launch similar platforms in other African countries to bridge the past, celebrate the present and connect the future. The company will implement a partner model with online publishers to make content and (white label) technology tools available to them.

About Remembers Group

Remembers Group is an innovative publishing company dedicated to preserving, commemorating, and celebrating the people of Sub-Saharan Africa and their cultural heritage through multinational digital memorialisation platforms serving as beacons of remembrance and cultural preservation. The team consists of international professionals with many years of experience in online publishing, technology, and advertising. GhanaRemembers.com is a platform of the Remembers Group.