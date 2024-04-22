2 Partner to deliver quality security products

KRIF Ghana Limited has partnered the Fichet Security Solutions to elevate the standards of security solutions in Ghana.

The partnership aims to bring Fichet's cutting-edge products and solutions to the Ghanaian market, empowering businesses both private and the government with the tools they need for safety.

It would also lead to the introduction of a range of innovative solutions designed to enhance productivity and efficiency at workplaces.

Speaking at a press launch of European brand Fichet by Krif Ghana Limited in Accra last Tuesday, the Executive Chairman of Krif Ghana, Rev. Kennedy Okusun, said the partnership marked a strategic alliance between two leaders in their respective fields, stating “I am confident that it will usher in a new era of safety and security solutions for businesses and individuals in Ghana.

‘’He explained that Fichet had long been synonymous with quality and reliability and our commitment to excellence shines through in every product we offer.

“From cutting-edge technology to timeless design, each item in our lineup reflects our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of modern businesses.

As we embark on this new chapter, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our partners, customers and supporters who have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life,” he said.

Rev. Okusun said together, the two parties were poised to redefine the standard for office supplies and set new benchmarks for success.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to bring Fichet's cutting-edge products and solutions to the Ghanaian market, empowering businesses both private and the government with the tools they need to protect what matters most. From high-risk environments to safe buildings, Fichet's comprehensive range of products, including safes, vaults, bulletproof doors, windows and multi-resistant facades will set a new standard for security in Ghana,” he added.

He said with KRIF as the exclusive distributor of Fichet Safes and Vaults in Ghana, customers can rest assured that they are receiving not only the highest quality products but also the unparalleled service and support that have become synonymous with the KRIF name.