ICF Ghana Chapter to boost corporate ROI and personal development

Graphic Online Business News Apr - 21 - 2024 , 14:05

The ICF Ghana Chapter, the local representative of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), regarded as the world's largest professional coaching organisation, conducted a press launch and media dialogue to introduce the Chapter and aim to improve the professional coaching ecosystem in Ghana.

The event, held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the British Council in Accra, is geared towards leveraging the country's growing market potential.

Recent data from Matrix Global highlights a remarkable 788 per cent return on investment (ROI) for companies investing in executive coaching, with projected global revenues of US$6 billion in 2024. This indicates significant growth opportunities in executive leadership, team, and group coaching, as well as in fostering a corporate coaching culture.

During the press launch, Scofray Nana Yaw Yeboah, President of the ICF Ghana Chapter, noted that establishing the chapter strategically positions Ghana to tap into this lucrative industry. He highlighted the chapter's role as a crucial bridge between Ghanaian coaches and the global market, stressing the substantial impact of coaching on organisational performance and economic growth.

“According to ICF Global, coaching offers individuals and corporate bodies a potential 70% increase in individual performance with goal attainment, effective communication, and a high sense of life satisfaction and achievements. Coaching has also contributed to a 50% increase in team performance with enhanced collaboration, performance, and better conversation. Organisations have also witnessed a 48 % overall increase in organisational performance with high revenue drive, employee retention, and customer advocacy,” he said.

He also invited those interested in professional coaching to join the chapter, noting its diverse membership from various coaching schools across the globe. “We have members from varied coaching schools of thought who can help navigate the choices of a coaching training institution that is fit for individual purpose, strength, and passion. We have members from neighbouring French-speaking West African Nations to ensure holistic growth and development aside from Ghana and Nigeria,” he added.

The media dialogue held as part of the event involved journalists from different Ghanaian media outlets, discussing topics such as coaching's impact on leadership and the future of coaching in Ghana. This raised awareness about ICF and generated renewed interest in coaching among attendees.

Currently, the Chapter is working on a memorandum of understanding with GIMPA University Business School to make coaching available and integral to both students and lecturers in the business school as a tool for unlocking potential.

Upcoming events include seminars, media tours, and a dialogue series focusing on coaching's role in Africa's leadership development. The chapter's official launch is scheduled for Friday, May 17, 2024, at the Ecobank PLC Head Office in Accra, preceded by various activities promoting coaching in the region.

Other activities set to unfold before the official launch are as follows:

1. Campus Coaching Seminars on Thursday, April 18, 2024, 4-7 pm at GIMPA University.

2. Heritage Christian University College on Thursday, April 25, 2024 from 1-3 pm at the Heritage University Campus, Amasaman.

3. Media and Corporate Tours on the May 2 - 16, 2024

4. Coaching in Africa Dialogue Series on Monday, May 13, 2024, on theme: Rapid Growth Driven Leadership in Africa through Coaching. ICF Chapters to participate include Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda. The venue is via Zoom from 3pm to 5pm. On Wednesday, May 15, 2024 (French speaking coaches only) on the theme: Le Coaching en Afrique Francophone: Les opportunités, les défis et la voie à suivre. Time: 1-3 pm, Venue: Zoom

5. ICF Ghana Chapter Official Launch on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Ecobank PLC Head Office Auditorium, 2 Morocco Lane, Off Independence Avenue.

The official launch on May 17 at the Ecobank Plc Head Office -strictly by invitation- in Accra promises to be a landmark event. Distinguished guests, including ICF Global and European/African representatives, will grace the occasion. A panel discussion will delve into the role coaching plays in driving innovation and organisational success.

The launch will be graced by the guest of honour, Dr. Dumisani Magadlela, the ICF Global Enterprise Board Chair, and the keynote speaker, Mr. Malcolm Fiellies, the Director of ICF Europe and Africa. The guest speaker would be Professor Samuel Nii Odai, an accomplished water resources engineer and academician who has served in various academic bodies, water projects, research, and other capacities in Ghana, Japan, and other countries.