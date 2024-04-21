CAF Confederation Cup: Dreams FC to burst Zamalek bubble today

Ghana’s Dreams FC will seek to continue their brilliant run in the 2023/24 CAF Confederation Cup when they play Egyptian giants Zamalek Sporting Club in the first leg of the semi-finals of the competition today, April 21, 2024.

With just one more hurdle to clear to reach the final, the Ghanaians have resolved to secure a vital away victory or maintain a clean sheet at the Cairo International Stadium ahead of the reverse fixture in Kumasi the following week.

Throughout their debut continental campaign, Dreams FC’s performance has been nothing short of spectacular at both home and away, clinching crucial victories against top opponents and are looking forward to adding Zamalek to their list of victims.

Ahead of the crucial encounter, head coach Abdul Karim Zito is brimming with confidence and stresses the significance of keeping a clean sheet in Cairo to gain a crucial advantage for the return leg in Kumasi.

“We will make sure we don’t concede any goals at Zamalek. We will make sure to come back with either a win or a draw. Zamalek is a professional team with good players but we will make it difficult for them to score,” he said.

Formidable opponent

Tomorrow's cracker promises to test Dreams FC’s invincibility against a formidable opponent who are well known for their dominance and consistent success at both domestic and continental levels.

The match also promises to ignite passions with Zamalek’s Tunisian striker Seifeddine Jaziri vowing to continue his impressive form against the Ghanaians on Sunday.

Last Monday, Zamalek secured their first league win over arch-rivals Al Ahly in four years, courtesy of Jaziri’s impressive brace, winning the match 2-1 at the Cairo Stadium.

Line-ups

To get the Zamalek job executed smoothly, Coach Zito is anticipated to deploy a formidable line-up including veteran John Antwi, Abdul Aziz Issah, Solomon Boateng, Sylvester Simba, Godfred Atuahene, Abdul Jalilu, Derrick Atta Agyei, Richard Mensah, Ishmael Dede and goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi.

On the other hand, Zamalek coach, Jose Gomes will have the pleasure of selecting striker Seifeddine Jaziri, Nasser Mansy, Mohamed Atef, Ibrahima Ndiaye, Mostafa El Zenary, Mahmoud Alaa Ahmed "Zizo" Sayed, Abdallah El-Said, Seif Gaafar, Omar Gaber and goalkeeper Mohamed Awad for a showdown against the Ghanaians.

Qualification

Dreams FC qualified for the semi-final after their 3-2 aggregate win over Stade Malien. Forward John Antwi scored twice in the first leg of the quarter-final tie which Dreams won 2-1 in Bamako before settling for a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Stadium.

On the other hand, Zamalek secured passage to the semi-finals of the competition after recording a 3-2 aggregate over Modern Future FC in the quarter-finals.

While Dreams FC are gunning for a maiden Confederation Cup title, Zamalek are seeking their second after the one they won in 2019.

Reigning CAF Confederation Cup champions, USM Alger of Algeria, will face Moroccan side RS Berkane in the other semi-final match.