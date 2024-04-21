Nico Williams: A young man in high demand

Nicolas "Nico" Williams is a young man in high demand in European football as one of the standout players in the Spanish La Liga, with the Athletic Bilbao winger is said to be one of the big most sought-after-players in the transfer market this summer.

After winning the Spanish Cup (Copa Del Rey) with a man-of-the-match performance in the final last week, a move away from Athletic Club is becoming increasingly likely for the 21-year-old who has been linked with Real Madrid and a number of leading English Premier League sides.

Born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, Nico shares the field with his elder brother Inaki at Athletic Bilbao, creating a compelling family dynamic within the team.

The brothers navigate a unique dynamic at the international level: while Nico represents Spain, Inaki chooses to honour their Ghanaian heritage by playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.

PERSONAL INFORMATION

Full name: Nicholas 'Nico' Williams Arthuer

Date of birth: July 12, 2002 (age 21)

Place of birth: Pamplona, Spain

Height: 1.81m

Position(s): Winger

Team: Athletic Bilbao

CLUB CAREER

2019–2020: Basconia

2021– Athletic Bilbao

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

2019–2021: Spain Under-18

2021–2022: Spain Under-21

2022– Spain

HONOURS

Athletic Bilbao

2023–24: Winner,

Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey)