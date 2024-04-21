Nico Williams: A young man in high demand
Nicolas "Nico" Williams is a young man in high demand in European football as one of the standout players in the Spanish La Liga, with the Athletic Bilbao winger is said to be one of the big most sought-after-players in the transfer market this summer.
Advertisement
After winning the Spanish Cup (Copa Del Rey) with a man-of-the-match performance in the final last week, a move away from Athletic Club is becoming increasingly likely for the 21-year-old who has been linked with Real Madrid and a number of leading English Premier League sides.
Born in Spain to Ghanaian parents, Nico shares the field with his elder brother Inaki at Athletic Bilbao, creating a compelling family dynamic within the team.
The brothers navigate a unique dynamic at the international level: while Nico represents Spain, Inaki chooses to honour their Ghanaian heritage by playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.
PERSONAL INFORMATION
Full name: Nicholas 'Nico' Williams Arthuer
Date of birth: July 12, 2002 (age 21)
Place of birth: Pamplona, Spain
Height: 1.81m
Position(s): Winger
Team: Athletic Bilbao
CLUB CAREER
2019–2020: Basconia
2021– Athletic Bilbao
INTERNATIONAL CAREER
2019–2021: Spain Under-18
2021–2022: Spain Under-21
2022– Spain
HONOURS
Athletic Bilbao
2023–24: Winner,
Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey)