Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt boosts morale of Dreams FC ahead of Zamalek clash

Graphic.com.gh Sports News Apr - 21 - 2024 , 14:06

In a show of solidarity and support, Ghana's Ambassador to Egypt, Lt. Gen. Obed Boamah Akwah (Rtd), paid a visit to Dreams Football Club at their hotel ahead of their anticipated clash against Zamalek SC.

Advertisement

With Sunday's match looming large, the ambassador's presence injected a sense of encouragement and unity among the players and coaching staff.

Ambassador Akwah's visit was not merely ceremonial; it was a gesture that underscored the importance of harnessing national spirit and support for the Still Believe lads as they prepared to take on one of Egypt's formidable football clubs.

Upon his arrival, the ambassador conveyed his best wishes to the team and assured them of the nation's unwavering backing.



During his interaction with the team, Ambassador Akwah revealed plans to galvanize the Ghanaian community residing in Egypt to rally behind Dreams FC, who are Ghana’s sole representative in the CAF club competitions so far.

Recognizing the significance of having vocal support in the stands, he emphasized the need for unity both on and off the field. "Our Ghanaian community here stands ready to stand behind you," he affirmed, igniting a spark of determination in the hearts of the players.

In a display of camaraderie, the ambassador engaged in discussions with the players, exchanging anecdotes and insights into the game. His military background lent an aura of discipline and resilience, qualities that mirrored the team's ethos as they geared up for the crucial encounter.

The visit from Ambassador Akwah served as a reminder of the broader significance of sports beyond the confines of the field. It epitomized the power of sport to foster national pride and unity, transcending borders and bringing people together under a common cause.





As Dreams FC continue their preparations with renewed vigor and the backing of their ambassador and community, they march forward with the knowledge that they carry the hopes and aspirations of a nation on their shoulders.

With Sunday's match on the horizon, Ghana's footballing ambassadors are poised to make their mark, fueled by the unwavering support of their compatriots near and far. Dreams FC, carrying the hopes of Ghana, will take on the White Knights at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.