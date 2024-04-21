Ghana Premier League: Legon Cities beat Hearts of Oak as Albert Yeboah scores twice

Two-second half strikes from Albert Yeboah gave Legon Cities a hard-fought win over Hearts of Oak on Matchday-27 of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Yeboah grabbed a sensational brace to break down the Phobians to maintain their unbeaten run at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

The forward opened the scoring for the Royals in the 54th minute before adding the second through a thumping header 12 minutes later to seal victory at home.

The win sees Legon Cities climb to 11th place on the table, while Hearts of Oak now sit in 10th position. It's a big result for Paa Kwesi Fabian's men who look forward to their next match against Berekum Chelsea at the same venue with optimism.

Elsewhere, Karela United were held 1-1 at home by Accra Lions at the Naa Sheriga park on Saturday. Mohammed Asigiri's opener was cancelled by Dominic Amponsah as the visitors extended their good run of form against the Premier League strugglers.

Karela United broke the deadlock after the hour mark through the dynamic Asigiri, who smashed home from inside the box. But the lead lasted just four minutes after Dominic Amponsah scored from a rebound as the two teams shared the spoils.

Accra Lions have now jumped to fourth on the league table, leaving the Pride and Passion just a point above the drop zone.