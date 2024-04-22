CAF Confederation Cup: Goalkeeping heroics saves Dreams FC against Zamalek

Beatrice Laryea Sports News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 12:53

Dreams FC goalkeeper, Solomon Agbasi, yesterday emerged as the undisputed hero as his remarkable saves held Egyptian giants Zamalek SC to a goalless draw in the CAF Confederation Cup semi-final first-leg match at the Cairo International Stadium.

Agbasi's agility and unwavering resolve were on full display throughout the match, particularly during the frantic moments of added time in the second half. Despite Zamalek's relentless onslaught in search of a late winner, Agbasi's heroic efforts denied them any breakthrough, ensuring Dreams FC left Cairo with their heads high.

Had it not been for Agbasi's acrobatics in the posts, Dreams FC could have easily found themselves trailing ahead of the eagerly anticipated return leg at the Baba Yara Stadium next weekend.

Aside from Agbasi's spirited performance, it was a match where the entire team brought out their “true character” displaying their defensive, midfield and attacking prowess much to the dismay of their opponents.

John Antwi, Emmanuel Agyei, Abdul Aziz Issah, Agyenim Boateng, Abdul Jalilu, Derrick Atta Adjei and Godfred Atuahene were on top of their game, displaying concentration and strength to match their opponents boot-for-boot.

The first 45 minutes saw both teams labouring in search of goals but to no avail and just before recess, the Ghanaians engineered an attack which culminated in five corner-kicks in succession but they failed to utilise the opportunity to break the deadlock.

From the break, Zamalek mounted pressure on their visitors as the game was concentrated in Dreams FC’s half for several minutes but goalie Agbasi always showed up at the right place and right time to thwart their efforts.

In the 64th minute, Zamalek were awarded a free kick after one of their players was brought down but when it was taken, Agbasi skillfully parried the ball over the bar which resulted in a corner for the home team.

Five minutes later, Dreams FC regrouped and came close to scoring but their efforts at connecting closer to the box failed to produce a result.

Substitute Sylvester Simba made a goal attempt but he was blocked by his markers and the ball missed the post.

In the 82nd minute, the Ghanaians were awarded a free kick but fired the ball straight into the waiting arms of the Zamalek goalkeeper.

Each side kept pushing for a goal but was not able to score till the blast of the final whistle.