Ghana Premier League: Kotoko win at last

Peter Sarbah Sports News Apr - 22 - 2024 , 13:02

Kumasi Asante Kotoko secured their first win in their last eight games after they defeated league leaders, FC Samartex 1996, 1-0 at the Baba Yara Stadium yesterday.

The only goal of the game came in the 60th minute amidst a controversial penalty awarded by referee George Mawuli Vormawah.

Peter Acquah Amidu's attempt to connect a cross resulted in a collision with a Samartex player, leading to a contentious decision by the referee to award Kotoko a penalty kick.

The unexpected turn of events left spectators at the stadium bewildered, with reporters in the press box expressing their disagreement with the referee's decision. Nevertheless, Enok Morrison stepped up to take the penalty and successfully placed the ball behind Kofi Baah, the goalkeeper for Samartex, who had been formidable until that point.

Kotoko, fueled by their determination to secure a victory, exerted immense pressure on the visitors throughout the match, particularly in the second half. Despite Samartex's attempts to hold their ground, Kotoko's relentless pursuit eventually paid off with the decisive penalty kick.

The win not only provided a much-needed boost for the team but also alleviated the pressure on Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum, who has faced scrutiny due to a series of disappointing performances.

The loyal supporters of the Porcupine Warriors, who had been clamoring for changes, were given cause for celebration as their team showcased resilience and determination on the field.

Legon Cities secured a hard-fought victory over Hearts of Oak with a sensational performance by forward Albert Yeboah. The match, held at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu, witnessed Yeboah's two-second half strikes, which ultimately proved decisive in breaking down the resilient defense of the Phobians.

The deadlock was broken in the 54th minute when Yeboah opened the scoring for Legon Cities, unleashing a shot that found the back of the net and sent the home crowd into a frenzy.

Not content with just one goal, Yeboah continued to press forward, and his determination paid off once again 12 minutes later. This time, he sealed victory for his team with a powerful header, leaving Hearts of Oak reeling.

Despite the Phobians' best efforts to stifle Legon Cities' attacking prowess, they were unable to contain Yeboah's relentless onslaught. The forward's brace not only secured three crucial points for Legon Cities but also maintained their unbeaten run at home.

At the Sunyani Coronation Park, relegation-threatened Bofoakwa Tano managed to salvage a point after fighting from behind to hold visiting Bechem United 1-1.

Bofoakwa, battling fiercely to evade relegation, faced an early setback when Bechem United seized the lead in the 29th minute. The home side, aware of the implications of a defeat, responded with vigour, bolstering their offensive efforts and managing to level the score just six minutes later to secure a hard-earned point that could prove pivotal as they strive to salvage their season.