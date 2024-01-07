AFCON 2023: See who has inherited Thomas Partey's no. 5 jersey in the Black Stars
AFCON 2023 squad numbers: See who has inherited Thomas Partey's no. 5 jersey in the Black Stars

With the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) just around the corner, the official shirt numbers for Ghana's Black Stars have been unveiled by the Confederation of African Football, revealing the successor to Thomas Partey's iconic No. 5 jersey.

The Black Stars, currently in camp in Kumasi after reconsidering their initial decision to move to Johannesburg, South Africa, have been drawn into Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique for the continental showcase.

As Chris Hughton's 27-man squad prepares for their opening game, Turkish-based defender Kingsley Schindler steps into the void left by the absence of injured Arsenal man Thomas Partey, inheriting the No. 5 jersey. Meanwhile, stalwarts Andre Ayew and Jordan Ayew maintain their No. 10 and No. 9 jerseys, respectively.

The Ghana Premier League representatives – Richmond Lamptey, Jonathan Sowah, and Abdul Fatawu Hamid – have been assigned jersey numbers 22, 27, and 17, respectively.

The Black Stars' AFCON campaign kicks off with a match against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Stade Félix Houphouët Boigny in Ivory Coast. Subsequent fixtures include clashes against Egypt on Thursday, January 18, and Mozambique on Monday, January 22.

Here is the complete list of jersey numbers for the 2023 Black Stars squad:

Goalkeepers:

Joseph Wollacott- 12
Richard Ofori- 1
Lawrence Ati-Zigi- 16
Defenders:

Alidu Seidu- 2
Denis Odoi- 3
Mohammed Salisu- 6
Kingsley Schindler- 5
Nicholas Opoku- 4
Alexander Djiku- 23
Daniel Amartey- 18
Gideon Mensah- 14
Abdul Fatawu Hamid- 17
Midfielders:

Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer- 7
Majeed Ashimeru- 8
Andre Ayew- 10
Abdul Salis Samed- 21
Iddrissu Baba- 26
Mohammed Kudus- 20
Richmond Lamptey- 22
Elisha Owusu- 15
Forwards:

Jordan Ayew- 9
Joseph Paintsil- 13
Osman Bukari- 11
Inaki Williams- 19
Antoine Semenyo- 25
Jonathan Sowah- 27
Ernest Nuamah- 24

As the Black Stars embark on their AFCON journey, anticipation builds for the team's performance and the impact of the new jersey assignments in this prestigious continental tournament.

