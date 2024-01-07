Dr. Bawumia inaugurates sports complex in Nalerigu (PHOTOS)

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 07 - 2024 , 15:45

The Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, officially commissioned a sports complex in Nalerigu, the capital of the North East Region, on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The facility, a first of its kind in Nalerigu and the surrounding areas, was personally funded and constructed by Dr. Bawumia to cater to the recreational and sports development needs of the local youth. The complex named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Na Sheriga, is also set to serve as a venue for various social events.

Featuring modern amenities, the sports complex includes a standard astroturf, changing rooms, a VIP stand, and offices, offering a comprehensive infrastructure for a range of sporting activities.

The inauguration ceremony drew a notable audience, with dignitaries such as Mustapha Ussif, Minister of Sports and Member of Parliament for Yagaba Kubore; Stephen Ayesu Ntim, National Chairman of the NPP; Hassan Tampuli, Deputy Minister of Transport and MP for Gushegu; and Kwabena Adjei Agyapong, former General Secretary of NPP, joining Dr. Bawumia to mark the occasion.

The event was further enriched by the presence of former Black Stars players, including Stephen Appiah, Laryea Kingston, Asamoah Gyan, and Emmanuel Armah 'Senegal,' who participated in a special football match alongside local players. Their skillful display on the field brought back memories of their illustrious days with the Black Stars, captivating the enthusiastic crowd.