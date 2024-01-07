Black Stars legends headline Nalerigu Sports Complex commissioning by Dr. Bawumia

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 07 - 2024 , 16:08

Former Black Stars players, including Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Laryea Kingston, and Emmanuel Armah Senegal, made a notable appearance in Nalerigu, the North East regional capital, on Sunday for the commissioning of a sports complex.

The construction of this pioneering facility, the first of its kind in Nalerigu, was personally funded by Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Black Stars legends served as special guest players for the inaugural football match at the complex, which was opened by Vice President Dr. Bawumia. Stephen Appiah, former Black Stars captain, led a local side, partnering with Armah Senegal, while another former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, captained a separate local side, accompanied by Laryea Kingston.

The quartet thrilled the local fans, evoking nostalgic memories of their heydays with the Black Stars.

Even though Dr. Bawumia scored a penalty earlier as part of the commissioning ceremony, Ghana’s record goal scorer, Asamoah Gyan, made history as the first person to score a match goal at the Na Sheriga stadium. After scoring, Asamoah Gyan performed his world-famous dancing celebration, much to the delight of the fans.

The complex, named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Na Sheriga, features facilities such as changing rooms, offices, a standard astroturf, a VIP stand, and 1000-seater stands at opposite ends of the pitch, as well as large standing areas for future expansion.