RTU banned from Aliu Mahama Stadium after attack on match officials

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 07 - 2024 , 10:30

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has imposed an indefinite ban on Real Tamale United FC (RTU) from using the Aliu Mahama Stadium as their home ground following a shocking attack on match officials by the club's supporters.

The incident occurred during Wednesday's Premier League match between RTU and Medeama Sporting Club, in which the home team won 1-0. However, the victory was overshadowed by the behaviour of some RTU fans, who physically assaulted match officials in a "criminal" act, according to a GFA statement.

Citing Article 14(2) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, which allows for the closure of venues where safety cannot be guaranteed, the Executive Council issued the immediate ban. The Competitions Department will now determine temporary venues for future RTU home matches, considering travel distances for away teams.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee will hear the case, and the GFA Prosecutors have been tasked with preparing appropriate charges based on video evidence and match reports. Expeditious resolution of the case is a priority.

Furthermore, the GFA demands that RTU assist the Regional Police in apprehending the attackers, as promised to the Inspector General of Police. Failure to comply will result in further action.

To ensure the safety of all participants in the league, the GFA has issued several directives:

All clubs must strictly adhere to Safety & Security Regulations and the GFA Disciplinary Code.

Any harassment or attack on match officials, players, or other personnel will be met with severe and swift consequences.

Incitement to violence, through player/official comments or social media, will also be subject to disciplinary action.

The GFA emphasizes that there will be zero tolerance for violence and incitement in the league, especially during the second round. This strong message aims to create a safer and more respectful environment for all involved in Ghanaian football.