FBNBank kicks off 2024 with health walk

Kweku Zurek Sports News Jan - 06 - 2024 , 18:19

FBNBank, a prominent player in the Ghanaian financial sector, has marked the beginning of the new year with its annual health walk, underscoring the bank's dedication to customer service and setting the tone for a promising year ahead.

The event, which has become a tradition for FBNBank, symbolizes the institution's commitment to the "You First" brand promise, embodying a passionate team ready to deliver exceptional service throughout the year.

Over 200 participants, comprising staff from all levels of the organization, embarked on an 8-kilometer walk starting from the FBNBank Head Office through the iconic Liberation Road to 37 Roundabout. The journey continued along the Liberation Road to the Ghana Standards Authority traffic light near Shiashie before retracing the same route back to the FBNBank Head Office. A lively brass band accompanied the participants, providing uplifting tunes across various genres.

Speaking after the health walk, Victor Yaw Asante, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBNBank Ghana, expressed the significance of the collective effort. "Embarking on this health walk as a united FBNBank family is a powerful testament to our commitment to well-being and our readiness to offer the best service to customers and clients," he stated.

Asante emphasized the symbolic nature of each step in contributing to both physical health and the collective journey towards a healthier and more resilient future. He encouraged the staff to carry the spirit of unity, wellness, and shared purpose into every aspect of their work, aiming to deliver the best to customers and clients.

Reflecting on FBNBank's achievements in 2023, Asante highlighted the numerous accolades the bank received, including the top position among financial institutions at the Ghana Club 100 awards and significant improvements in overall company rankings. He enumerated other awards, ranging from Employee Empowerment Excellence to Banking Brand of the Year, showcasing the bank's commitment to excellence and innovation.

After the health walk, participants engaged in an invigorating aerobics session, followed by refreshments. The occasion also provided an opportunity for networking, with staff interacting with customers, clients, and passers-by, sharing the benefits of being part of the FBNBank family.

With 27 years of operation in Ghana, FBNBank continues to prioritize its customers and communities, delivering value and excellence in its relationships with stakeholders. As a member of the First Bank of Nigeria Limited Group, FBNBank Ghana is part of a legacy that spans almost 130 years, renowned for outstanding customer service and stakeholder engagement.

FBNBank Ghana currently operates 24 branches, 4 service points, and has a network of agents with over 700 staff, offering universal banking services to individuals and businesses across the country.