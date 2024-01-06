Ghana Supporters Union unveil website and social media platforms ahead of AFCON 2023

GraphicOnline Sports News Jan - 06 - 2024 , 13:28

In anticipation of the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire, the Ghana Supporters Union (GSU) has officially launched its website and social media handles to foster improved communication and engagement with its stakeholders.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Friday, January 5, 2024, at the prestigious Accra Metropolitan Assembly Hall, attended by enthusiastic members and supporters. The website, accessible through www.ghanasupporters.com, is designed to provide a seamless experience for both local and international fans interested in joining the vibrant community of Ghana Supporters.

The General Secretary of the GSU, Kassim Awal Osman, highlighted the significance of this milestone, emphasizing the Union's commitment to global outreach.

Osman stated, "After seven years of unity under one umbrella, we felt it was time to extend our arms to both local and international enthusiasts. Our newly launched website serves as a platform to showcase and exhibit the remarkable work the Ghana Supporters are involved in."

Osman added, "Gone are the days when potential members faced difficulties joining our group due to a lack of means to contact us. Now, anyone wishing to be part of Ghana Supporters can easily visit the website, register, and become a member from the comfort of their homes."

Expressing optimism about the AFCON 2024 in Ivory Coast, Osman conveyed the Union's eagerness to support the Black Stars. He revealed plans for a large contingent to travel by road to Abijan, expressing gratitude for the support received from the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

"We've been informed that we are going by road. Mustapha Ussif has been very supportive, and this time around, we believe he can arrange about ten buses for us to invade Abijan with our red, gold, and green colours," Osman concluded.

To stay connected with the latest updates and engage with the vibrant Ghana Supporters community, fans are encouraged to follow their official handles on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok under the username "Ghana Supporters."

The GSU operates under a nine-member Executive Board, with Issaka Moro Polo serving as Acting President, Osman Kassim Awal as General Secretary, and a dedicated team overseeing various portfolios including Aziz Haruna Futa (National Coordinator), Eliasu Abubakar (Deputy Secretary/International Relations), Shiabu Abass (Deputy National Coordinator), Mohammed Morrison (Head of Marketing), Swalah Sambo (Director of Protocol and External Affairs), Vincentia Kafui Deku (Women Organizer) and Labaran Sullemana (Head of Security Operations and Intelligence).