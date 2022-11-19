What transpired when Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before Parliamentary censure committee [VIDEO]

A summary of what transpired Friday when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta appeared before the parliamentary committee probing the censure motion for his removal from office.
He responded to five of the allegations made against him after the committee set aside two of them.
In effect, he denied any wrong doing that warrants his removal from office and questioned the weight behind the allegations to warrant a censure.
We take you to Qatar where Alcohol will not be sold at the World Cup's eight stadiums after FIFA changed its policy two days before the start of the tournament
And TUTAG declares an indefinite strike.