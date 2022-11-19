Feedback in fight against corruption

It takes humility to seek feedback. It takes wisdom to understand it, analyse it and appropriately act on it — Stephen Covey
The African proverb “knowledge is like a baobab tree; no one man can put his arms around it” shows how immense wisdom is. It portrays the fact that no human knows it all or that no one is perfect. We know in part, understand in part and interpret in part.
This makes humans tend to have a blind spot that is known to others but unknown to self. American psychologists Joseph Luft and Harry Ingham, in their attempt to address this blind spot, developed a model that has four quadrants. Each quadrant has a specific size and label (e.g., open area, blind spot, hidden area and unknown) depending on one’s orientation, termed “Johari Window.”
The objective of the model is to provide good feedback that enables people become self-aware to change for the better. This article pays attention to offering good feedback to corrupt individuals at the right time – the right way to minimise corruption.
Feedback
Feedback is a means of offering helpful and non-judgmental critique using positive words to inform a person about their performance on a specified task. Hardavella et al. describe feedback as a valuable tool used to report the situation at hand and necessary corrections to be made for a positive change.
Feedback is important because it offers recipients perspective on the gap between their current and preferred performance. Thus, it is centered on personalised communication emanating from the outcome of observations made about the recipient. It draws people’s attention to avoid complacency, should they assume they are on the right path.
Also, it creates the awareness that one is being watched, and in the case of a corrupt individual, could be caught at any time.
Moreover, it makes people conscious of the need to do the right thing and deters others from engaging in corrupt acts.
Good feedback, rightly used, could shape individuals into becoming ethical citizens and peak performers. It is also assumed that it may deter new people from being coopted into corrupt acts and thereby minimise the growth of corruption.
Giving Feedback
Giving good feedback is an art worth embodying. Researchers like Sarah Bean et al. have proposed approaches to giving effective feedback. However, this article focuses on the use of practical wisdom and discretion in the choice of approach to use. Caution must be taken to craft the feedback message with positive words that breathe life into a dead situation.
The message should contain specific facts concerning the issue with supporting data. Giving feedback at the right time and in the environment is critical to avoid recipient rejection. The provider of the feedback must empathise with the receiver. Empathy in giving feedback, according to Henkelman-Bahn & Bahn-Henkelman, is to be aware of the receiver’s feelings, appreciate their concerns and rationale behind their actions.
It has to do with seeing through receivers’ eyes, hearing through their ears and feeling with their hearts. Appreciate the fact that as humans, we are prone to being corrupt. It is by grace that some are ethical. It is important to factor into the feedback conversation, the consequences of corrupt actions and leave the receiver to think and arrive at his/her own decision.
Receiving Good Feedback
According to Stephen Covey, — “It takes humility to seek feedback. It takes wisdom to understand it, analyse it and appropriately act on it.” Thus, as humans, and in whatever position we occupy, and whatever status we have attained, humility is key to great success. It is also important to acknowledge the fact that we all have blind spots and are fallible.
Resultantly, we are bound to making mistakes. There are mistakes we have committed that require reparation. It may not be a pleasant thing to offer feedback to someone who is intentionally breaking laws. But we are duty bound to do so because corrupt people take that which belongs to the citizenry.
Accordingly, the receiver should give feedback a thought, think through to see if what is said is what is the truth, and there is the need for change. Plan how you are going to effect the change and put it into action.
Moreso, appreciate the one giving you the feedback because it took courage to do so. Assume that the person truly cares and has your welfare at heart. Remember that everybody needs someone to continually check and assess their actions.
This article concludes with Malcolm Gladwell’s assertion that —"success has to do with deliberate practice.” Practice must be focused, determined and in an environment where there’s feedback. As a result, people should not slay the messengers who offer feedback on their wrongs.
The writer is a lecturer at Ashesi University