Nigeria joins 'Accra Initiative' in terrorism fight [VIDEO]

The Federal Republic of Nigeria has been admitted to the "Accra Initiative" made up of seven countries who have joined forces to prevent terrorists from taking refuge in member states in the West African sub region.
The "Accra Initiative" started in September 2017 by the coastal and sahelien West African states as a preventive and coordinated effort to deal with terrorist activities.
It was out of the desire of some heads of states of West African states to strengthen security through the exchange of operational information and intelligence.
The collapse of Libya triggered the southward movement of jihadhists towards the sahelien West African states and therefore called for the need to come together and exchange intelligence.
The "Accra Initiative" is headquartered in Accra.
The member countries are Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, Niger and Togo.
Nigeria has currently been admitted at the level of an observer state, hoping to be fully integrated as a full member soon.
The National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah at a press conference Sunday afternoon explained that the desire to incorporate Nigeria was to help create a synergy between the joint forces to the north and the Accra Initiative to lead to the design of strategies to help eradicate the menace.
Mr Kan-Dapaah explained what the 'Accra Initiative' has been doing in fighting terrorism since its formation and also explained what happened at a non state summit of the Accra Initiative which took place last week and an upcoming international conference which will involve heads of state.
