Suhum MP supports commercial drivers to own vehicles

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Mr Kwadwo Asante, has given out 23 vehicles to support both private and commercial drivers in Suhum to own their personal commercial vehicles.
The vehicles, comprising a 23-seater Hyundai County, 12-seater KIA Grace minibuses as well as Daewoo and KIA salon cars, would help the beneficiaries to use them for commercial purposes to earn decent income to support themselves and their families.
The licensed vehicles were provided for taxi and trotro drivers, a business woman and the Nankese Presbyterian Church on work-and-pay basis.
Time to own personal cars
Handing the key to the vehicles at a ceremony in Suhum last Saturday, Mr Asante said he was a major shareholder of a transport company that provided drivers vehicles to help them to own and operate their personal commercial vehicles.
Therefore, he said the decision to support the drivers was to stop the practice of vehicles’ owners exploiting commercial drivers, depriving them the opportunity to work and own their personal cars after working for them for years
“In line with my operations, I decided to help my constituents particularly commercial drivers to be independent, and that is why I came in to hand over these 23 cars to empower them to face life equally.
“The 23-seater bus to the Nankese Presbyterian Church of Ghana is to facilitate the work the church does,” he said.
Beneficiaries spread across
He said he started the transport business since 2008 and that had enabled him to help a number of commercial drivers in areas such as Assin Fosu and those who plied Accra-Ho and Accra-Aflao as well as others in the Central, Volta and Eastern regions.
He said he was of the strong conviction that supporting commercial drivers was one of the surest ways to help them to become productive and support national development.
He said he had also extended similar support to other people including caterers and artisans, saying that “Whatever business one does, all I need is somebody who is truthful and is ready to work hard,” he said.
He was optimistic that the beneficiaries of 23 vehicles would make good use of the vehicles for the intended commercial purposes to support themselves and their dependents.
He urged them to ensure regular maintenance of the vehicles so that they would serve the purpose for which they were given out.
Appreciation
Some of the beneficiaries of the vehicles expressed appreciation to the MP for the gesture, which they said would allow them to earn decent incomes.
Mr Adjei Abrokwa, a 55-year-old taxi driver, said he had been driving peoples’ cars for many years but the intervention by the Suhum MP had allowed him to acquire five vehicles on his own since 2016 on work-and-pay basis.
“Mr Kwadwo Asante has come to lift the burden on most taxi drivers as today we can proudly say we also own our cars and do not have to work for vehicle owners,” he said.
He, therefore, appealed to other beneficiaries to be truthful in paying for the cars while they worked with them.