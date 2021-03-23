President donates to family of late Mrs Emma Afful

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated GHC10,000 to the children of the late Mrs Emma Effie Afful.
The late Mrs Afful was a sister of late President John Evans Atta-Mills.
The donation was made on behalf of the President last Sunday by the Central Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Marigold Assan.
Mrs Assan also donated GH¢1,000 to the extended family of the late Mrs Afful.
Mrs Assan joined family members and children of Mrs Afful for a thanksgiving service at the Evangelical Methodist Church of Christ (EMCC), Cape Coast.
Mrs Afful was laid to rest last Friday.
The minister was accompanied by the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Mr Ernest Arthur; the Central Regional Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Takyi Mensah, as well as some staff members of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).
Other dignitaries present included a former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, and the Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Agyare.
President’s commiseration
In brief remarks, Mrs Assan said her presence was to extend the President’s condolences to the late President’s family due to the long-standing relationship that existed between himself and the late President Mills when the latter was alive.
She urged the family to remain united and continue to espouse the virtues that former President Mills stood for.
“I urge you to build upon former President Mills’s peaceful nature and humility which were important legacies left behind that brought a lot of attention to him when he was alive,” Mrs Assan indicated.
Grateful
On behalf of the Nkuma-Kyereba Twidan family, Cape Coast, Okyeame Kojo Hagan thanked President Akufo-Addo for the gesture towards the children, siblings and extended family of late Mrs Afful.
Earlier sermon
Delivering the sermon, the Synod Secretary of the Evangelical Methodist Church of Christ (EMCC), Very Rev. K.B. Micah Edu-Buandoh, advised workers to put up positive attitudes towards work and desist from acts that had the tendency to slow down the progress of the nation, saying “if you are a worker either in the government sector or private sector, you must eschew acts that will bring down such establishments”.