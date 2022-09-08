President Akufo-Addo's tribute to the Queen

Leaders from around the world have been speaking of their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
From Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wrote: "On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth."
Ghana official flags to fly at half-mast for 7 days
In honour of the Queen's memory, President Akufo-Addo has directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September. 6/7
On behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, I extend deepest condolences to the new British monarch, King Charles III, the @RoyalFamily, the Prime Minister, and the Government and people of Great Britain on the death, today, of HM Queen Elizabeth II 1/7 pic.twitter.com/Y7fFKxwCR4— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022
In honour of her memory, I have directed that all official flags in the nation fly at half-mast for seven (7) days, as from tomorrow, Friday, 9th September. 6/7— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022
May God bless her soul and give her peaceful rest in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again. 7/7— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) September 8, 2022
US President Joe Biden spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021.
Quote Message: She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'. from Joe Biden President of the United States of America
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a "friend of France".
Quote Message: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century." from Emmanuel Macron French President
Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions".
He praised her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after "the horrors of World War II".
Quote Message: She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour. from Olaf Scholz German Chancellor
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth was "one of his favourite people in the world".
Quote Message: She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so. from Justin Trudeau Canadian Prime Minister
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Follow @enochfrimpong Follow @Graphicgh