Nyiaeso MP moves to stop minors from gambling

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso in the Ashanti Region, Dr Stephen Amoah, has said he was collaborating with the relevant agencies to set up a security task force to stop minors from patronising sports betting centres in his constituency.
The move, he said, was to stop the increasing trend of young people becoming addicted to gambling at the expense of their education, and in the event resorting to stealing, to make them responsible citizens.
Community engagement
At a community engagement, Dr Amoah said he was also collaborating with the police to stop the use of unregistered motorbikes within the Nhyiaeso constituency.
Already, he said 19 of such bike riders had been arrested and handed over to the police.
The community engagement dubbed, “Community Connect, Accounting to the good people of Nhyiaeso”, took the MP to communities such as Sokoban, Apraman, Santasi, Timpon, Ahodwo, Daban, Kwadee Junction, among others.
He reiterated his commitment to helping the youth to make a better life in the future and had, therefore, established a community development office at Parakuo Estate to address challenges confronting the youth and the citizenry.
Stewardship
Accounting for his stewardship during the past one and half years, Dr Amoah mentioned the procurement of 1,200 dual desks for 2,200 basic school pupils in all government schools within the constituency, computers, printers for all second cycle institutions, the provision of potable water for some schools, as well as financial support for some traders, among many others.
He gave the names of some of the beneficiary second cycle institutions as the Kumasi Senior High Technical School (KSTS), St Hubert, Opoku Ware Senior High School (SHS), Prince of Peace SHS, John Agyekum Kufuor Senior High (JAK SHS), among others.
Economy Dr Amoah acknowledged the current economic challenges facing the country coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war crisis had seriously impacted government programmes.