NPP super delegates conference: Aspirants assured of credible register

Daily Graphic Politics Aug - 09 - 2023 , 06:12

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential Elections Committee has assured all stakeholders, especially the presidential aspirants, of producing a credible voter’s register (album) to ensure a free, fair and transparent election in the Special Electoral College polls slated for August 26, 2023.

The committee, therefore, entreated delegates to disregard commentaries circulating in the electronic media and on some social media platforms, which have the potential of misleading the public.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the committee, William Yamoah, pointed out that the Elections Committee (EC) had been working hand-in-hand with the presidential aspirants and had regular consultations and interactions with them, their representatives and other relevant stakeholders.

“We are aware that complaints about albums have been a subject matter of disputes in the history of our political party elections in the Fourth Republic and this is exactly what the NPP, together with the Presidential Elections Committee, is taking steps to avoid in the current contest,” it stated.

Register

The statement, therefore, described the impression given to Ghanaians to suggest that the album was a fallacy as unfortunate.

It explained that the provisional voter’s register was shared with all aspirants and other interested parties to enable aspirants and other persons to help detect any errors for the necessary correction.

It said the committee had received inputs from various individuals and groups of persons across the country, adding: “We are grateful for their prompt responses”.

The statement stated that references made in the media to a purported letter from the campaign team of some aspirants could be one of the inputs the committee had received from interested parties.

It emphasised that the National Elections Voters list was displayed in advance for a purpose.

That purpose, it noted, was to give ample opportunity to people whose names had been inadvertently left out in order to be included if need be.

It said it also gave members of the public an opportunity to raise objections to names that should not either be included, omitted or duplicated.

Proxy

Meanwhile, at the close of submission of proxy applications last Saturday, August 5, 2023, 20 delegates submitted applications for the Special Electoral College election on August 26, 2023.

The applicants submitted their proxy applications with accompanying affidavits as spelt out in the guidelines for the conduct of the polls.

A total of 961 delegates comprising the National Council, National and Regional Executive Committees, Members of Parliament, three representatives from each of the special organs of the party (Youth, Women and Nasara), past national officers, three representatives from every branch, founding members during the registration of the party at the EC, all card bearing ministers are expected to vote during the election.

The Special Electoral College election is to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023, national congress of the party to elect a presidential candidate for the 2024 general election.