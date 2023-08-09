Agenda 111 could delay unduly — Dr Nawaane

Aug - 09 - 2023

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Health Committee of Parliament, Dr Mark Kurt Nawaane, has said the recent budgetary allocation of $89.34 million towards the government’s Agenda 111 hospital project could delay the completion of the project unduly.

Apart from the seed money of $100 million, only $89.34 has been added.

Dr Nawaane, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nabdam constituency, told the media in Parliament last Monday that with this kind of allocation it would take years instead of the 12 months period scheduled for its completion.

Each hospital is expected to be completed within 12 months, starting from the point of commencement and each to be built at a cost of $17.5 million.

The Agenda 111 project was launched two years ago by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to correct the infrastructural deficit in the health sector and to ensure access to quality health delivery.

The project was estimated to have been completed within a year but has dragged on due to funding challenges.

While blaming the President for the delay since it is directly under his watch, the Deputy Ranking Member said a tour of some of the sites, including his constituency, Nabdam, showed that some were either at the land preparation stage or foundation level.

“Government has not been fair and truthful to Ghanaians.

From the look of things, the government has no intention of finishing these projects.

“It means whoever takes over power in 2024 will inherit about 200 uncompleted projects.

Don’t forget the last National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left some 52 uncompleted projects,” he said.

About the project

The government secured a US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works.

On August 17, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo performed the sod-cutting ceremony at Trede in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

The Project Implementation Committee, chaired by Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, had secured sites and land titles for 88 out of the 111 district hospitals and each unit would cost US$17.5 million, covering 15 acres.

The Agenda 111 project includes 111 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the project is to significantly deepen the delivery of quality health care at the district level and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens, towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal Three.