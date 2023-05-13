'Good riddance to...' - Sam George on Duffuor's withdrawal

Benjamin Xornam Glover May - 13 - 2023

"Good riddance to ..." was the response by Sam Nartey George the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram who is seeking re-election in the ongoing primary when he was asked about what he makes of Dr Kwabena Duffuor's withdrawal from the presidential primary.

"I told you that Kwabena Duffuor was not in this race to contest John Mahama, you remember? I told you that he was contesting against spoilt ballots. Spoilt ballots have beaten Kwabena Duffuor, too badly," he told journalists who are in the Ningo Prampram contesting covering the primaries.

A contender in the Ningo Prampram Constituency primary, Micheal Kwetey Tetteh is hinting of a undesirable outcome should 16 delegates from two branches be prevented from voting.

The High Court in Tema, has ordered the NDC to allow some 16 delegates to partake in the primaries in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

These individuals are executives from two branches in the constituency who were not sworn in following the party’s branch elections.

As a result, they were also not added to the constituency’s delegates list, thus leaving them out of today's primaries.

The aggrieved executives, led by Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mattew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh dragged the party to court to compel the party and the constituency executives to swear them in before the upcoming primaries.

The court presided over Emmanuel Ankamah, a Court of Appeal judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge ordered the party to not only add their names to the delegates list but also swear them in to enable them partake in the election.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Tetteh said, "where even the two that has been sworn in as ordered by the court will be prevented to vote. This election will not end well, I am assuring you," he said.

Mr Tetteh was optimistic of his chances at winning the ticket to represent the NDC in parliament this time round having missed out at the last primary with seven votes to Sam Nartey George.

more to follow...