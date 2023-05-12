Duffuor on why he pulled out of NDC presidential primary [VIDEO]

Dr Kwabena Duffour, has pulled out from the National Democratic Congress presidential primary.

He announced his withdrawal on the eve of the elections on Friday night and explained that his decision was based on his grievances with the processes surrounding the party’s preparation for the elections, especially the voters register.

According to him, the exercise has been marred by a lot of irregularities; a situation which has not been resolved by the leadership of the party.

Based on this, he said he was withdrawing from the race but will continue to keep in touch with the grassroots.

“As at this time, the party has begun distributing the ballot papers to the various regions and constituencies without our involvement.

"I wish to reiterate my commitment to the party and grassroots, however my concerns that the party is not ready to conduct free and fair elections is evident for all of us to see”, Dr Duffuor said.

“Taking part in such an event will be akin to knowingly drinking from a poisoned calabash."

"After consulting with my support base nationwide, I have been left with no choice but to withdraw as I cannot contest in an election blatantly flawed with irregularities regardless of all my effort to draw attention to the same”.

Below is a copy of Dr Duffuor's statement