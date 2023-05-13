NDC Primaries: Voting underway

After days of uncertainty and tense moments, delegates of the main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are voting today to elect a flag bearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.

Our correspondents are monitoring the elections from various polling stations across the country.

Ningo

From Ningo, Benjamin Xornam Glover reports that voting is underway at the New Ningo Basic B Primary School park in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, where two aspirants are contesting the ticket to represent the NDC in Parliament.

The race for the seat is a two-horse race between the incumbent Samuel Nartey George, and Micheal Kwetey Tetteh.

In all 1,714 delegates from 197 branches are expected to vote in the exercise

Voting started an hour late due to logistical arrangements.

Over 80 police personnel have been deployed to keep law and order.

The incumbent MP, Sam George was optimistic of his chances in the polls.

Fate of 16 delegates in Ningo Prampram

A contender in the Ningo Prampram Constituency primary, Micheal Kwetey Tetteh is hinting of a undesirable outcome should 16 delegates from two branches be prevented from voting.

The High Court in Tema, has ordered the NDC to allow some 16 delegates to partake in the primaries in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

These individuals are executives from two branches in the constituency who were not sworn in following the party’s branch elections.

As a result, they were also not added to the constituency’s delegates list, thus leaving them out of today's primaries.

The aggrieved executives, led by Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mattew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh dragged the party to court to compel the party and the constituency executives to swear them in before the upcoming primaries.

The court presided over Emmanuel Ankamah, a Court of Appeal judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge ordered the party to not only add their names to the delegates list but also swear them in to enable them partake in the election.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Tetteh said, "where even the two that has been sworn in as ordered by the court will be prevented to vote. This election will not end well, I am assuring you," he said.

Mr Tetteh was optimistic of his chances at winning the ticket to represent the NDC in parliament this time round having missed out at the last primary with seven votes to Sam Nartey George.

Ho

From Ho in the Volta Region, Alberto Mario Noretti reports that voting started at OLA SHS in Ho at 10:32 am.

In all, 2270 delegates are expected to take part in the voting which is expected to end by 4pm.

Meanwhile, vehicles and humans are competing for space at the entrance of the venue.

The polling centre at the OLA SHS in Ho. PICTURE BY ALBERTO MARIO NORETTI

From Wa, Emmanuel Modey reports that voting started at 9 am.

For the Presidential, there are 1,855 ballot papers made available and 2,000 for the Parliamentary elections. There are a total of 1,837 delegates for the elections.

Security is tight and only those who are with accreditation cards are allowed to enter, no drumming or noise is also permitted to ensure that there is discipline around the voting centre which is at Wa Technical Institute.

According to the Director of the Electoral Commission, Ben Alaglo, in a bid to ease the elections process there are two election centres both manned by EC staff.

Mr Alaglo said that elections shall end at 4 pm after which the ballots will be counted and only the results of the Parliamentary will be declared at the centre.

He said that the Presidential result will be announced and forwarded to Accra to be added to the national results and declared by the Returning Officer.

The Wa voting centre at Wa Technical Institute. PICTURES BY EMMANUEL MODEY

Talensi

From the Talensi Constituency, which is one of the hotspots in the Upper East Region, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that voting was yet to commence as of 10:30am.

Constituency executives were setting up the place for voting to commence at the Tongo Junior High School.

A total of eight aspirants, the highest in the entire region, are contesting in the primary in the constituency.

Delegates were already at the venue as of 10:30am and were waiting patiently to take part in the election.

Some of the delegates urged the party leadership to fast-track the process to prevent the voting from running into the night.

In the Talensi constituency, executives were setting up the place for voting to commence at the Tongo Junior High School as of 10:30am. PICTURES BY GILBERT MAWULI AGBEY.

Chiana-Paga

Also, in the Chiana-Paga constituency, information gathered indicated that voting was also yet to commence as of 10:30am as officials of the Electoral Commission were yet to arrive at the Sirigu Catholic Social Centre where the election was being held.

However, checks in other constituencies in the Upper East Region indicated that voting was underway.

A.BA Fuseini faces fierce contest from four others

Mohammed Fugu reports from the Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region, which is one of the hotspots that, the incumbent Member of Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini is facing a fierce contest by four other contenders.

They are Attah Issah, an accountant at the NDC headquarters, Abdul Majeed Alhassan, Yakubu Ahmed and Dr Hamza Bukari Zakaria.

Even before the election, tension has been brewing in the constituency with the various aspirants criss-crossing each other in their campaign activities.

Since the inception of the constituency in 2012, A.B.A Fuseini has been the MP for the area.

However, he is facing stiff competition from the other contenders who are said to be staunch members and financiers of the party.

As of 9:40 am, voting was about to the start at the West African Examination Council (WEAC) hall, centre for the Sagnarigu constituency elections.

About 1,329 delegates including branch, constituency executives and past executives are expected to cast their votes.

Checks by Graphic Online indicated that voting was about to start in other constituencies across the Northern Region.

Officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the region said all electoral materials have been dispatched to the various constituencies to ensure smooth elections.

I am confident of resounding victory - A.B.A Fuseini

Mohammed Fugu reports that the incumbent MP for Sagnarigu, A.B.A. Fuseini says he is confident of a resounding victory at the close of polls.

Alhaji Fuseini who is bidding for his 4th term in Parliament, said he had been tried and tested by the people while his performance was evident across the constituency.

Speaking to the media after casting his vote, he said "The delegates are aware of my good works and I believe they will give me another opportunity to lead the party to victory in 2024".

In the Sagnarigu constituency in the Northern Region, which is one of the hotspots that, the incumbent Member of Parliament, A.B.A Fuseini is facing a fierce contest by four other contenders. PICTURES BY MOHAMMED FUGU

Sunyani

From Sunyani, Biiya Mukusah Ali reports the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Aseidu Nketiah was at the Sunyani East Constituency election centre at the Jubilee Park at 7:40am.

He was at the centre to monitor the constituency and other constituencies in the Bono Region and assess readiness.

There is a court injunction on the Sunyani West Constituency Parliamentary primary, as one of the candidates, Evelyn Akantoa, has filed suit following her disqualification from the contest.

The parliamentary primary, which is currently on hold was supposed to be an acclamation to confirm Milicent Amankwaa Yeboah as she is the only candidate in the race.

The Presidential primary in that constituency is ongoing at the constituency voting centre.

The election at the rest of the constituencies are underway.

Four incumbent Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Bono Region entered the race as unopposed and will be declared as representatives of the NDC for the 2024 elections.

They are Ahmed Ibrahim for Banda, Fredrick Yaw Ahenkwah for Jaman North, Williams Offori-Dateh for Jaman South and Seidu Haruna for Wenchi.

Two incumbents namely: Sulamana Adams for Tain and Vincent Oppong Asamoah for Dormaa West are facing stiff contests by other contestants.

In all 13, 693 delegates from 12 constituencies are expected to cast their votes in the region.

In the Sunyani East constituency, voting started at about 9am, shortly after Mr Nketiah had left to other constituencies.

Said Mubarak, a businessman, who contested in the 2016 and 2020 primaries but lost is now contesting with Kwabena Yeboah-Asuamah, a legal practitioner, who is contesting for the first time.

National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah at the Sunyani East Constituency election centre at the Jubilee Park. PICTURE BY BIIYA MUKASAH ALI

Sekondi

From Sekondi, George Folley, reports that, voting started at 8. 35 am.

In all a total of 852 delegates are to choose between Nyamekye Blay Armah and a United States based businessman, Samuel Bissah, otherwise known as Jubidu.

Speaking to Graphic Online, the Sekondi constituency communication officer of the NDC, Kwamena Thompson said he was happy that voting smooth.

Cape Coast

From Cape Coast, Shirley Asiedu-Addo and Francisca Eshun reports that voting in Cape Coast North started around 8:45 am at the WAEC offices in Cape Coast.

The Metropolitan Director of the Electoral Commission, Richard Asenso Boakye is supervising the election.

The enthusiasm among delegates was very high at the electoral grounds.

A total 1090 delegates are expected to cast their votes in the Cape Coast North constituency.

The centre has two polling centres, A and B to make for easy voting.

The 2020 running mate of the NDC, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman was at the polling centre at 10:36am to cast her vote and to monitor how the election was ongoing.

A former deputy minister of Interior, Kobby Acheampong also voted at the centre.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman pleaded with the delegates to let peace prevail before and after the election.

She assured them that they are going to win the upcoming elections in 2024.

Kwesi Walker, the NDC constituency chairman for Cape Coast North urged all delegates to vote in peace.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman casting her ballot at Cape Coast North

more to follow...