NDC sets special polling centre at party's headquarters

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 13 - 2023 , 12:19

Voting is currently underway at the national headquarters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Accra.

The polling centre at the party's headquarters is specially designed for former appointees of the party, Council of Elders, NDC Professional Forum, and those in the diaspora.

A total of 167 delegates are voting at this polling centre.

As of midday, more than 31 people had voted. Voting at the centre started at 9am.

The polling centre at the party's headquarters is only meant for the presidential primary.

The party's headquarters which is also serving as the collation centre for the presidential primary has huge police presence, providing security for the exercise.

Police officers in uniform are stationed both outside and inside of the party's premises.

The party is conducting it's presidential and parliamentary primaries across the country to elect candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Two candidates, namely former President John Dramani Mahama and a former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu are contesting for the presidential primary.

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, who was part of the presidential candidates withdrew from the race at the eleventh hour, citing irregularities in the party's register.

Voting will not also take place in 47 constituencies for the parliamentary elections.

The Chairman of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, at a press conference on Friday, May 12, 2023, explained that the 47 candidates, who applied to represent the party, went unopposed and that after successfully passing their vetting, they are now the elected candidates.

Speaking after voting at the party's headquarters, an NDC stalwart, Mr Alex Segbefia, said although voting in some places slightly delayed due to the challenges in transporting electoral materials, voting was taking place smoothly in all the voting areas.

He said the party has put in place measures to deal with all election related matters by January, 2024.

That, he added, the party has an elaborate system to deal with issues of reconciliation after the polls, pointing out that by January 2024, the party will have a winning team in place.

Mr Segbefia, who is also a former Health Minister, said the party was ready for the 2024 elections.

