Money will not play any role in NDC primaries - Fiifi Kwetey

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 13 - 2023 , 15:06

The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey, says money will not be a deciding factor in the party's ongoing presidential and parliamentary primaries.

He said the delegates knew those that they are going to vote for and that they cannot be influenced by money.

"If they are for you; they are for you. If they are not for you, you can't force them," he said.

Speaking with the media at the party's headquarters today, Saturday, May 13, 2023, Mr Kwetey said considering the calibre of delegates taking part in the election, no candidate, can influence them and get their votes.

He, however, said even though there was a possibility for some candidates to try to induce voters with money, delegates already had made their choices in their mind.

Touching on Dr Kwabena Duffour's withdrawal from the presidential race, the party's chief scribe said it was a personal choice Dr Duffour made.

Dr Duffour, one of the three presidential aspirants of the party withdrew from the race on Friday, May 12,2024, after he had also withdrawn a court case he initiated against the party, which sought to bar the party from holding both the presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Currently, only two aspirants, former President John Dramani Mahama and a former Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu are contesting for the presidential slot.

Mr Kwetey said the party had communicated formally with the Electoral Commission about Dr Duffour's withdrawal from the contest and so his votes will not be counted during coalition.