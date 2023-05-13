Voting halted in Ningo Prampram

Voting has been halted at Ningo Prampram in Greater Accra following a disagreement over the eligibility of some 16 delegates.

The polling exercise which was moving smoothly was halted at about 2:30 pm as some voters from two branches who have secured a court order to vote where prevented from voting.

This led to confusion forcing the EC officials to halt the process while the police took position to protect the ballot boxes.

While Micheal Kwetey Tetteh, a contender in the Ningo Prampram primary who was spotted brandishing a court order and his supporters were insisting that the 16 delegates should be allowed to vote, Sam George and his supporters stood their grounds that those delegates would not be allowed to vote.

A contender in the Ningo Prampram Constituency primary, Micheal Kwetey Tetteh earlier hinted of a undesirable outcome should 16 delegates from two branches be prevented from voting.

The High Court in Tema, on Friday ordered the NDC to allow some 16 delegates to partake in the primaries in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

These individuals are executives from two branches in the constituency who were not sworn in following the party’s branch elections.

As a result, they were also not added to the constituency’s delegates list, thus leaving them out of today's primaries.

The aggrieved executives, led by Jonas Tetteh Obinya, Mattew Ayiku, Mathias Narh, Emmanuel Tawiah and Joshua Tetteh dragged the party to court to compel the party and the constituency executives to swear them in before the upcoming primaries.

The court presided over Emmanuel Ankamah, a Court of Appeal judge, sitting as an additional High Court Judge ordered the party to not only add their names to the delegates list but also swear them in to enable them partake in the election.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Tetteh said, "where even the two that has been sworn in as ordered by the court will be prevented to vote. This election will not end well, I am assuring you," he said.

Mr Tetteh was optimistic of his chances at winning the ticket to represent the NDC in parliament this time round having missed out at the last primary with seven votes to Sam Nartey George.

more to follow...