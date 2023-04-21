NDC Volta Region Chairman predicts peaceful primary

Alberto Mario Noretti Politics Apr - 21 - 2023 , 07:51

THE Volta Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mawutor Agbavitor, has assured party suporters that the upcoming primary to elect parliamentary candidates will be peacefully held in all the constituencies in the region.

He told the Daily Graphic in an interview in Ho yesterday that all the parliamentary aspirants had signed an undertaking, pledging to continue to work together in harmony, in the interest of the party after the primaries.

The parliamentary primaries are slated for May 13, in all the constituencies.

A total of 75 aspirants, including 15 women have filed to contest in the 18 constituencies in the region.

Mr Agbavitor said there was total peace in the NDC camp in the region and that would be reflected in the primaries.

Apirants

Eight aspirants have filed for the primary in Ketu North, seven in Ho Central, six in Hohoe, three in North Dayi and two in South Dayi.

Out of the six aspirants in North Dayi, five are women.

In Ho West, four aspirants have filed to contest the parliamentary seat while three, including the incumbent Angela Alorwu-Tay, are vying for the seat.

They are four contestants in Central Tongu, five in South Tongu and six in Anlo.

In South Dayi, the incumbent, Rockson Dafeamkpor, is facing only one challenger.

Kpando has incumbent Della Sowa and three aspirants.

Akatsi South and Akatsi North have three and two aspirants, respectively.

Meanwhile, in Ketu South, the incumbent, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, is among the three contestants.

Three men, including incumbent Governs Kwame Agbodza, and a woman are set for the primary in Adaklu while four men, including the incumbent, Emmanuel Kwesi Bedzra, are ready to go to the primary in Ho West.

Incumbents, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Charles Agbeve are going unopposed in North Tongu and Agotime Ziope, in that order.

“We expect a very keen contest in Ketu North, looking at the large number of aspirants,” said Mr Agbavitor.

He described all the aspirants as men and women of substance with the capacity for the job in the Legislature.

The NDC regional chairman said the victory for the party in the 2024 elections was a foregone conclusion.

“This is because the majority of Ghanaians are crying for a change for the better and freedom from the abject poverty they now find themselves in,” he said.

More women

Mr Agbavitor said the NDC encouraged as many women as possible to contest the parliamentary primaries because the party recognised the crucial development role of women and attached value to gender equity.

He said the NDC had done its homework in the region effectively, adding that there were clear indications that it would sweep all the parliamentary seats on a landslide scale.

He said among the aspirants were teachers, medical doctors, entrepreneurs, lawyers, chartered accountants and other professionals who were all development-focused with a sound understanding of the development aspirations of the people and were poised to lift the Volta Regional to greater heights of progress.

Mr Agbavitor entreated the supporters of the NDC to remain calm, even in face of provocation from their political opponents and wait patiently to claim their guaranteed victory.