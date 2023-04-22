NDC opens nomination in 14 ‘frozen’ constituencies

Samuel Duodu Politics Apr - 22 - 2023 , 15:47

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations in 14 out of the 27 constituencies the party put on hold when the party began the exercise in February this year.

The acting Director of Elections of the NDC, Daniel Amartey Mensah, who made this known to the Daily Graphic, said nominations opened on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in the 14 affected constituencies and would close on Monday, April 24, 2023.

He said vetting of aspirants would take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 followed by appeals after the vetting process.

Constituencies

Mr Amartey said out of the 14 constituencies where nominations have been opened, 10 are in the Ashanti Region and two each in the Greater Accra and Eastern regions.

The constituencies are Ayawaso Central and Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region, Afram Plains South and Ayensuano in the Eastern Region, Offinso North, Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ahafo Ano South, Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin and Fomena all in the Ashanti Region.

Reasons

A letter from the party to the regional chairmen of the 14 affected constituencies where nominations have been opened, instructed them to put in place the necessary mechanisms to ensure that the primaries are held on May 13, 2023 as planned.

“Consequently, opening of nominations and other consequential activities should be fast-tracked to meet the May 13, 2023 deadline,” the letter said.

The opening of nominations in the 14 constituencies were after a series of engagements and background work on them and it was resolved that the challenges previously bedeviling many of the constituencies have been largely dealt with.

The party assured that it was working assiduously to ensure that all remaining constituencies are also dealt with in the second half of the year.

Recall

The NDC began the final leg of its internal elections to elect a presidential and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election with the opening of nominations from Wednesday, February 22, which ended on Friday, February 24.

However, the party announced that nominations in 27 constituencies with regards to the parliamentary primaries had been paused to allow for further engagements with key stakeholders to ensure that primaries in those areas would lead to outcomes that would impact on the party’s performance in those constituencies.