Why the NDC Minority is unhappy with the Parliamentary recall

GraphicOnline Politics Apr - 21 - 2023 , 13:13

The recall of Members of Parliament (MPs) from recess by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has drawn the ire of the Minority in Parliament.

The MPs are scheduled to sit on May 2, 2023, to address what the Speaker has described as urgent parliamentary business.

However, in a tweet, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has accused the government of using the recall to force MPs to approve another borrowing spree.

Dr. Forson has criticized the government's borrowing practices, which he claims have severely damaged Ghana's economy.

He has questioned the need for urgent business and the government's continued willingness to borrow in the face of economic challenges.

The House had previously adjourned on March 31, 2023, after passing three tax bills and approving two Supreme Court Justices.

Read Dr Forson's tweet below;