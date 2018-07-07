Nana Addo justifies removal of EC boss

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has justified his removal of the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei from office
.
Delivering a speech at the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Koforidua in the Eastern Region on Saturday, President Nana Addo said he had no option because the Constitution mandates him to adopt the recommendation of the Chief Justice’s investigative committee.
“Respect for due process and constitutional propriety led to the discharge of the heavy duty of giving effect to the recommendations of the constitutional body that investigated the petitions against the former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her two deputies. I acted as directed by the constitution without any malice or premeditation,” he said.
“…All those who are familiar with the genesis of this sad affair will recognize the truth of my statement. But I’m aware that the professional critics and those who cannot adjust to the expression of the popular will of 7th December 2016 will continue to strain every sinew to find a case where there is not. I will continue to do my duty and will leave their effusions to the verdict of history,” he added.
The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs Charlotte Osei and her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Georgina Opoku Amankwaa were removed from office on June 28, 2018.
Their removal was based on recommendations from the committee that investigated corruption and misconduct allegations against them.