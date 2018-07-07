JA Kufuor urges NPP to unite

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the New Patriotic Party to seek unity and work with a common purpose to remain in government for a long while so as to enable it deliver development for the country.
He says without unity, there is no way the party can live up to its tradition of delivering good governance and prosperity at the same time as espoused by three forbearers of the party - J.B. Danquah, K.A. Busia and Chief Dombo.
Speaking at the national delegates conference of the party in Koforidua, President Kufuor said he was speaking as an elder and an uncle of the party who felt challenged to caution and advise when necessary.
J.A. Kufuor praised organisers of the conference and said there could not have been a better theme than was chosen for the conference - Building a Stronger Party; Delivering Prosperity to Ghanaians.
He maintained that it is only when the NPP tradition forms government that good governance and prosperity are pursued in tandem and insisted that while one cannot be sacrificed for the other, peace was cardinal in attaining them. “We cannot do this without unity”, he said.
He cautioned the party to guard against the intoxicating effects of power, saying that even for people with good intentions, power has a way to trick.
J.A. Kufuor praised government for doing a good job with the economy so far and advised against complacency, saying four years in government may not be much time but that is all the Ghana constitution gives.
He reminded party followers that the fact they are in the same party does not necessarily make them friends but they should be clear about what the common objective of the party is, praying also that nothing splinters the party and create rancour within its ranks.