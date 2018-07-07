Bernard Mornah to NPP – arrest the falling cedi

The national chairman of the Peoples National Convention, Bernard Mornah has challenged the government to arrest the depreciating cedi, as economic indicators do not appear favourable.Follow @Graphicgh
Delivering the PNC’s solidarity message to delegates at the New Patriotic Party’s national conference in Koforidua on Saturday, Bernard Mornah also urged the government to look into challenges besetting the health sector, particularly the incidences of ‘no bed’ at public hospitals.
While wishing the party and delegates a successful conference, Bernard Mornah said “Latest economic indicators are not that favourable, particularly that it appears the IGP has let the cells opened and the cedi is depreciating and we want that the economic management team will take interest to arrest the situation for the betterment of all of us.”
Bernard Mornah recalled the PNC’s past cordial working relations with the NPP, particularly during President Kufuor’s administration, during which period he said some PNC members were appointed ministers, and a ‘near collaboration at parliamentary level’.
He said these helped deepen Ghana’s democratic experiment, enhanced the beauty of multi-party democracy and yielded positive dividends to national cohesion and prayed that the NPP would rise stronger from the conference.
“We know that the NPP at the end of this would have elected leaders who would magnify your front, magnify the pillars of multi-party democracy and make our nation great and strong. We thank you and we wish you well.”