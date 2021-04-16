MPs  commend  Zoomlion for ongoing IRECOP Project at Western North  

The Parliamentary Select Committees on Local Government, Finance, Environment, Science and Technology and Works and Housing have inspected Zoomlion's ongoing Integrated Recycling and Composting Plant (IRECOP) and Landfill site at Sewhi-Wiawso in the Western North Region.
The facility has the capacity to receive all municipal solid and liquid waste in the Western North Region and adjoining districts.
The inspection formed part of a working visit of the parliamentary select committees to the aforementioned site of the Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) and others in eight regions to enable them to assess the progress of work and advise the government accordingly.
The delegation was led by the Chairman, Emmanuel Gyamfi and supported by Ranking Members on Local Government, Finance and Works and Housing, Nii Edwin Lante Vanderpuiye, Isaac Adongo and Ahmed Ibrahim.
Project scope
The committee members were taken through the project scope by Felix Astrim who also led the MPs to inspect steel frames supplied by SIVOCO Limited on the site for the structural construction to take form immediately.
Briefing
Briefing the 42 parliamentarians, the Landfill Sites Manager of the Landfills Company Limited, another subsidiary of Zoomlion, Mr Peter Kwei Dagadu, explained to the team that the project was a model facility which was being replicated in all the 16 regions of Ghana.
He said the site hosted four facilities including IRECOP, a medical waste treatment plant and landfill for the residual waste management.
Mr Dagadu added that the project would recycle 1000 cubic metres of liquid waste and 200kg of medical waste which he said would contribute to good sanitation in the Western North Region.
He emphasised that the 80 acre land project was a total one stop waste management hub, which when completed, would employ 500 people
The landfills manager indicated that over 200 motorised tricycles would be inaugurated to lift the waste within the Sewhi-Wiawso environs-with a population of 135,000 generating 110 tonnes of waste a day.
“This facility will cater for 120 tonnes a day so it means there will be excess capacity”, the landfills manager stressed.
Legitimate
The Municipal Chief Executive of the Sewhi-Wiawso Municipal Assembly, Mr Louis Owusu Agyapong noted that the land for the project was properly and legitimately acquired by Zoomlion through the Omanhene in collaboration with farmers in the area.
He indicated that there was ,therefore, no cause for alarm in respect of disputes, especially as the company had agreed to give priority to the inhabitants in job opportunities.
The Zonal Manager for the ZGL,Mr Isaac Banfo assured the parliamentarians that work was steadily ongoing at the site.
The committees have so far visited similar projects in the Western Region and are poised to visit the remaining six regions including Ashanti, Brong Ahafo, Northern among others.
Some of the members include MP for Ngleshie, Bortianor, Amanfro Sylvester Mensah, MP for Krowor, Naa Momo, MP for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah among others.
The MPs commended the Executive Chairman of the JGC and Zoomlion, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong for his vision.