Rift in PNC over alleged misappropriation of funds divisive - NEC

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the People's National Convention (PNC), has indicated that the ongoing rift between officers of the party and its leader, Mr David Apasera, over the alleged misappropriation of the party's funds for the 2020 general election has “sharply divided the rank of the party.”
While dismissing claims by its National Communications Secretary, Mr Awudu Ishaq, over an alleged misappropriation of a supposed GH¢30,000 by the party's General Secretary, Ms Janet Nabla, the NEC cautioned that the unresolved issues had the potential of diminishing the fortunes of the party.
In a statement jointly issued and signed by the Ashanti Regional Secretary of the party, Mr Sulemana Seidu, and its Northern Regional Secretary, Mr Suale Karim, on behalf of NEC, the PNC urged its officers to resort to the structures of the party to resolve their differences.
Disagreements
The subtle discord among the leadership of the PNC was amplified when Mr Ishaq, in a statement dated April 11, 2021, accused its General Secretary of “engaging in financial malfeasance.”
He countered earlier accusations by the General Secretary against Mr Apasera of misappropriating the party's funds and failing to render transparent account on how funds that were mobilised for the 2020 election was expended.
Mr Ishaq indicated that the leadership of the party at its last NEC meeting in February this year caused the national treasurer of the party to render an account of how funds realised for the 2020 election was expended.
He said at the said meeting, which was attended by NEC members, including the General Secretary, the accounts rendered by the National Treasurer was “deemed largely satisfactory by the NEC.”
NEC reacts
In a sharp rebuttal, the NEC dismissed claims by Mr Ishaq that it expressed satisfaction about the account rendered by the treasurer at the said meeting.
“We acknowledge the feud between our leader, Mr Apasera and our General Secretary, Ms Janet Nabla, which emanated from a certain GH¢30,000.00 being an amount received from the Electoral Commission of Ghana and which led to a discussion of another GH¢1.7 million being funds raised towards the 2020 general election.
“An attempt was made to account for the GH¢1.7 million at the NEC meeting of February 27, 2021 but was clouded with so many clerical and basic arithmetic errors and was never ‘deemed largely satisfactory' as claimed by Comrade Awudu in his statement,” it explained.
According to the NEC, it was fully aware of every penny spent as far as the GH¢30,000 was concerned “because we suggested to the General Secretary to give us the money to support our regional offices' rent advances.”
It further indicated that it was waiting for the leader to present “proper accounts” to NEC for further deliberation.
“We appeal to our leader, secretary and all interested parties to resort to the structures of the party to resolve their differences instead of bringing them to the media.
These media arguments, consequently, deteriorate the fortunes of the party,” it urged.