Bipartisan inputs at national mining dialogue commendable

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, has lauded the bipartisan nature of discussions at the National Dialogue on Small Scale Mining at the Accra International Conference Centre.
He, therefore, commended the leaders of political parties for their participation and support for the two-day event.
"This is a true Ghanaian adventure. This clearly shows that with a bipartisan attitude,we can achieve a lot for the country," he said in his opening remarks on day two of
the dialogue.
Plenary
He, among other things, cited the chairing of the first plenary session by a former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Inusah Fuseini, as an example of the
commitment of political parties to the fight against illegal mining.
The dialogue was opened last Wednesday by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who among other things, called for consensus building on issues regarding
mining.
It is on the theme: "Sustainable Small Scale Mining for National Development", it is being attended by chiefs, representatives of political parties, Parliamentary Select
Committees on Lands and Forestry, Mines and Energy and Environment, civil society organisations, industry players, among other groups, and personalities.
Chiefs
Mr Jinapor also lauded the chiefs for their commitment and sitting through out the dialogue, adding that it was a clear testimony of patriotism and nationalism.
The minister said the enthusiasm with which the discussions had been held was quite remarkable and commendable.
"Yesterday, I think we remember the spirited nature with which the contributions, observations, critique and inputs were made," he said.
He, on behalf of the President and the people of Ghana, thanked the participants for coming together to make their inputs heard on issues concerning small scale mining.
"The feedback we are getting from across the country is that people are excited about the dialogue," he said.
Making a contribution at one of the sessions, the Leader and Founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP),Madam Akua Donkor, praised the President for the dialogue.
However, she said, she wished the discussions were held in the local language so that majority of the people involved in small scale mining would appreciate what was being said.