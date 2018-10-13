Mahama rounds up tour of Upper West Region

Former President John Mahama says the failure of the government of the New Patriotic Party to deliver on its campaign promises can erode the trust of the populace in politicians.
He said the lofty promises made by the party when it was in opposition had proven to be mere fanciful talk that had exposed them in government.
Speaking to some NDC party delegates last Sunday on the first day of his campaign tour of the Upper West Region, the former President said the NDC had shown true competence in tackling the issues that confronted the country and the people any time it had ruled.
Former President Mahama, who is seeking the mandate of the NDC to run for Presidency in 2020, met delegates of the Daffiamma-Bussie-Issa, Wa Central and a part of Wa East constituencies on the first day of his tour of the region.
Wa Naa endorse Mahama
When the former President called on the Overlord of the Wala Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV, the Overlord praised him for his visionary leadership that delivered tangible physical and economic structures during his four-year term.
He consequently, blessed the former President as he sought the mandate of the NDC to run for the presidency again.
Addressing a gathering of party faithful and traditional rulers during a courtesy call on him by President Mahama, the Wa Naa - speaking through a spokesman - said he felt "justified to bless your decision to contest the flagbearer position of your party and by extension, to seek a rerun for power in 2020".
Mahama expresses concern inoperative Wa Regional Hospital
In another development, former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed concern over the government’s inability to operationalise the newly built Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.
The hospital project is one of the Mahama administration’s flagship projects in the region. It is intended to provide specialised medical care to people in the Upper West Region and
surrounding areas and was at 95 per cent complete when then President Mahama visited the project site in 2016.
But almost two years after the NDC left government, the hospital is at a standstill, forcing the intended beneficiaries to travel long distances to seek specialised medical care.
Addressing delegates of NDC in Tumu on Tuesday to round up his three-day campaign tour of the Upper West Region, Mr Mahama could not hide his disappointment.
He said "somebody has built a hospital, 95 per cent complete with equipment and everything.
Just put the equipment, then come and put a plaque there with your name written on it that you commissioned it, that one too you can't do? What is difficult about doing that one?”