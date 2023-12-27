'I am not a violent person' - K.T. Hammond denies slapping Annoh-Dompreh and says he is a trusted friend

Sampson Manu Politics Dec - 27 - 2023 , 10:01

The Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, K.T. Hammond has reacted to public concerns that he slapped and fended off the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, during a parliamentary proceeding on December 22, 2023.

The incident has received mixed reactions following the sharing of the video of the incident online with some accusing Mr Hammond of reacting violently towards a colleague law maker.

Speaking to press men at his residence at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region, Mr Hammond, who is also the Minister of Trade and Industry said he has been taken out of context.

He wondered why his thoughts and comments are on many occasions misrepresented without looking out for the substance.

This, he said has led to a lot of criticisms from a cross section of the public towards him.

Narrating what transpired on the floor of Parliament, Mr Kobina Tahir Hammond said he was called into the chamber by Annoh-Dompreh to take part in the discussions and subsequent voting on the appointment of judges by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said due to his relationship with one of the Judges, who was apparently his mate at the University of Ghana, he wanted to take part in the discussions on the floor and while making his submission, the Majority chief whip attempted to draw his attention ostensibly to time constraints.

He said he wanted to make his point quickly enough amidst the interjections from the Nsawam- Adoagyiri MP.

"I only made some gesticulations towards him to allow me to make my point regardless of the time constraints. Parliament had spent the whole day discussing other issues so why was I distracted from making my point to wind up the business of the day "

He refuted claims that he is a violent person stressing that he has no history of violence and has not been involved in any violent situation.

Mr K.T. Hammond said Annoh-Dompreh is one of his close confidants in politics and in Parliament so he will never react violently towards him.

"I never slapped him. Why will I slap a colleague Member of Parliament. Have you seen me fighting anybody in Parliament as the others did during voting for the Speaker of Parliament and other violent scenes in the house? ", the Adansi Asokwa law maker quizzed.

Meanwhile, K.T. Hammond has re-entered the NPP Parliamentary primary contest in the Adansi-Asokwa constituency

Mr Hammond first entered Parliament in 2001 and currently serving his 6th term.

He is facing competition from three other aspirants who have already filed their nominations in his attempt to go for a 7th term.

Sounding optimistic, K.T. Hammond said he is responding to calls from his constituents to seek another term judging by his good works.

Anticipated vacuum in Parliament

Following the announcement by Joseph Osei Owusu, MP for Bekwai, Dan Botwe, MP for Okere, Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Abuakwa South and Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, MP for Suame that they will not be returning to Parliament, Mr K.T. Hammond has said that will create a vacuum in Parliament and affect quality of work in the House.

This is one of the reasons he want to go back to Parliament with his experience as a legislator and make invaluable contributions to the House.

"Replacing these experienced MPs will be a daunting task for the party," he said.