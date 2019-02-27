Campaign for 2020 begins — Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has said the overwhelming endorsement of former President John Dramani Mahama at the party’s presidential primary is a reflection of the view of many Ghanaians that he needs to come back to power to rescue the country from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.
Speaking moments after the declaration of Mr Mahama as the winner of the primary with 95.23 per cent, Mr Ofosu Ampofo declared that the campaign for 2020 had begun and that the party would not relent until the expected victory was achieved.
“The 95 plus per cent is a reflection of the will and wishes of the entirety of the Ghanaian people calling for the return of the NDC and the return of John Dramani Mahama.
“The journey to the Flagstaff House begins now, there is no turning back until January 7, 2021 when the new President (Mr Mahama) is sworn in”, he said.
Mr Mahama garnered an overwhelming 213,487 votes, representing 95.23 per cent of the 224,184 total valid votes cast to beat six other presidential aspirants who managed an aggregate of 4.77 per cent of the votes.
Prof. Joshua Alabi, who came second, garnered 3,404 votes, representing 1.52 per cent, with the third position going to Mr Alban S.K. Bagbin, who had 2,301 votes, representing 1.03 per cent.
Mr Goosie Tanoh, who came fourth, secured 2,091 votes, accounting for 0.93 per cent, while Mr Ekwow Spio-Garbrah had 1,447 votes, representing 0.65 per cent, to come fifth, with Mr Sylvester Mensah getting 934 votes, representing 0.42 per cent.
Alhaji Nurideen Iddrisu took the seventh position with 520 votes, representing 0.23 per cent of the votes.
Unflinching support
Sounding philosophically to prove the worth of former President Mahama, Mr Ofosu Ampofo “said sometimes gold will have go to through the crucibles for it to refine and show its shine and how precious it is”.
He has spoken with all the six aspirants and they had called to congratulate Mr Mahama and pledged to work together in unity to win the 2020 election.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo urged members of the party to close their ranks and unite their forces to realise the objective of winning the 2020 election.
He assured former President Mahama that the party was building a strong winning machinery for the election.
“It is going to be strong from the branches, to the constituencies, to the regions and the national level. We will work with you in the trenches to ensure that we win the 2020 election”, he said.
Mr Ofosu Ampofo said it was about time for the NDC to change its slogan to: NPP, One Term; Nana Akufo-Addo, One Term, and Mr Mahama, he is coming back.
Infrastructure projects
Touching on the legacy of Mr Mahama, Mr Ofosu Ampofo said former President Mahama put up a lot of infrastructure during his tenure.
He accused the government of leaving several of the unfinished projects, such roads to go bad.
“Several projects started under his tenure have been left under the vagaries of the weather. Two years of administration and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nothing to show Ghanaians in terms of infrastructure”, he said.
General Secretary
The NDC General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, thanked members of the NDC for their cooperation in the tedious journey “which has brought us to where we are today.”
