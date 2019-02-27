NPP targets more women-In Volta and Oti regions

Women’S participation in politics is to be made vibrant in the Volta and Oti regions as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) sets up women’s wing in all the 25 constituencies.
The party, through its women’s wing, is working towards attracting more women to create a formidable women’s group to strengthen women’s participation in active politics in the regions.
Their mission will include propagating the good works and policies of the government to make the party more acceptable in a region that is considered to be the ‘World Bank’ of the main opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The idea to create these women’s wings came alive when the first wing was launched in the Ho Central Constituency over the weekend, with a number of regional party leaders including the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa; the party chairman, Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, and other executive, as well as the Queen mother of Alavanyo Traditional Area, Mamaga Ametor II, gracing the occasion.
About 20,000 women are being targeted to be brought on board.
Target achievable
The Volta Regional Women’s Organiser of the party, Madam Afi Adzagbo, said although it was not an easy task, it was achievable because within two years the NPP had fulfilled most of its promises to Ghanaians and was, therefore, gaining roots in the regions.
She, however, lamented that women were not recognised in the scheme of politics despite the fact that they were the largest population in Ghana.
Many women, she also said, were not interested in politics because of the negative tags given to them but “we believe this trend must change.”
Women must rise up
“The time has come for the women to rise up and take their destiny into their own hands by supporting a party that has the interest of women at heart,” she stated.
The NPP, she said, was doing a lot for women and ‘that is why we want more women to join the party, support its ideas and also take advantage of its policies to better their lives’.
Madam Adzagbo said about 70 per cent of MASLOC funds had been disbursed to support women in trade to boost their morale and enhance a better life and to make them independent.
Compiling database
According to her, the party at the regional level was ready to show the way and encourage more women to be active in politics and be part of decision making in the country.
“Currently, we are compiling a database of NPP women in the regions to know the number of women we have as members. We are hoping to attract about 20,000 more women to join the party in this region before election 2020.”
Dr Letsa, encouraged the NPP members to live in unity and focus on the agenda of supporting the party to deliver on its policies aimed at bettering the lives of Ghanaians.
The Volta Regional chairman of the NPP, Mr Makafui Kofi Woanya, urged the women executive to work together and be very moderate in their behaviour towards others because that would attract more followers to the party.
Encouraging the women to be selfless and hardworking, Mr Woanya said: "Our attitude towards the poor will move people towards us and that is what we should do as a political party; we must motivate and influence people around us".
