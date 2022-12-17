We lost 2020 election petition in court but won in court of public opinion - Asiedu Nketia

The outgoing General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia says the Supreme Court threw common sense, fact, and logic to the wind during the 2020 election petition that was filed against the presidential results as announced by the Electoral Commission (EC).
According to him, Supreme Court failed to allow the Chair of the EC Jean Mensa to account for her stewardship following her refusal to mount the witness box to be cross-examined.
He said this at the delegates' congress of the NDC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.
He also described the EC as a biased umpire in the conduct of the 2020 election.
Mr Nketia who is aspiring to be elected National Chair of the NDC said “we had a Supreme Court that threw common sense, fact, and logic to the wind and denied the people of Ghana the opportunity to hold the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission to account for her stewardship as the sole returning officer for the presidential election.”
He added that “we lost the case in court but won in the court of public opinion.”
His comments come just few days after explaining his inability to produce any result in court to challenge the figures of the EC.
He told delegates of the NDC in the Bono and Bono East regions ahead of Saturday’s Conference that, the IT system that was brought by the party’s Director of IT, Osei Kwame Griffiths who was appointed by Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, for the collation of results was not good enough for the purpose.
Johnson Asiedu Nketiah looks ready for today's battle. He is contesting for the National Chairman role at the 10th NDC Delegates Congress. pic.twitter.com/Ke6LUBphcV— GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) December 17, 2022